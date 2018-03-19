Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Bid An Insane Amount Of Money On A Piece Of Art At An Auction

We've never felt poorer in our entire lives.

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 10:33

Just when we were feeling quite good about our personal finances, news broke that Blue Ivy had placed a bid on a piece of art for a casual $19,000 at a Los Angeles auction.

The six-year-old attended the Annual Wearable Art Gala with parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z and they decided to hand her the paddles so she could bid on whichever paintings caught her attention. 

One item that took her fancy was a painting of actor Sidney Poitier, and she quickly found herself locked in a battle with actor Tyler Perry to see who would win the coveted prize.  

Luckily for us, video footage caught the exact moment Blue lifted her paddle for the $19,000 offering, with Jay Z looking like he might be having some regrets about leaving the entire Carter fortune in the hands of a child.  

Even though Tyler Perry eventually won the piece, Blue later placed a successful $10,000 bid for a separate piece of art, prompting fans to wonder if they’re too old to be adopted into the Carter household. 

“Woke up this morning feeling good and positive… then I see Blue Ivy bidding for $19,000 art like it’s a game,” one person joked, as another user added: “I’m fucking weak. Her and Jay-Z were fighting for the paddle. Blue Ivy said she got the money. LMAO.”

May we one day be as rich, hilarious, and confident as six-year-old Blue.

 

From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who've Split So Far In 2018 

From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who've Split So Far In 2018 
