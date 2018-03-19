Blue Ivy Bid An Insane Amount Of Money On A Piece Of Art At An Auction

Just when we were feeling quite good about our personal finances, news broke that Blue Ivy had placed a bid on a piece of art for a casual $19,000 at a Los Angeles auction.

The six-year-old attended the Annual Wearable Art Gala with parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z and they decided to hand her the paddles so she could bid on whichever paintings caught her attention.

Let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, and Lateysha Grace talking all things relationships...

One item that took her fancy was a painting of actor Sidney Poitier, and she quickly found herself locked in a battle with actor Tyler Perry to see who would win the coveted prize.

Luckily for us, video footage caught the exact moment Blue lifted her paddle for the $19,000 offering, with Jay Z looking like he might be having some regrets about leaving the entire Carter fortune in the hands of a child.

Blue Ivy out here bidding $19,000 for art. *cries in poorness* pic.twitter.com/SBoYL57Upq — Proto (@The__Prototype) March 18, 2018

Even though Tyler Perry eventually won the piece, Blue later placed a successful $10,000 bid for a separate piece of art, prompting fans to wonder if they’re too old to be adopted into the Carter household.

“Woke up this morning feeling good and positive… then I see Blue Ivy bidding for $19,000 art like it’s a game,” one person joked, as another user added: “I’m fucking weak. Her and Jay-Z were fighting for the paddle. Blue Ivy said she got the money. LMAO.”

Blue Ivy bidding on $19,000 dollars worth of art. I’m fucking weak. Her and Jay-Z were fighting for the paddle. Blue Ivy said she got the money. LMFAOOO — 🥀 (@MJFinesseLover) March 18, 2018

Woke up this morning feeling good and positive. The stuff i wanna do feels like it’s coming together ..........but then i see Blue Ivy bidding for $19,000 art like its a game. So i went back to sleep to start my day over again. 😂😂😂😂 Gotta love it! #Legacy — Dready (@OfficialDready) March 18, 2018

my broke ass doesn’t even have up to $19 pic.twitter.com/zfCGm31yZM — c (@kidcudison) March 18, 2018

May we one day be as rich, hilarious, and confident as six-year-old Blue.