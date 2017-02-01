Happy Birthday Beyoncé - An Ode to the Lemonade Star

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. Where to begin?

Ever since King B rose to prominence in Destiny's Child, she's always been a force to be reckoned with - both as a performer, her on stage skills are second to none, and as a popstar. With each and every album Beyoncé stretches herself artistically and reinvents what it means to be a modern musician. Game-changing surprise releases? Beyoncé's got you sorted. Unashamedly political art? Beyoncé's on board. Genre defying albums? Beyoncé's your girl. From Destiny's Child to Lemonade, the Grammy Award winner has set the bar for all popstars in 2017 and it's a joy to watch her thrive and own her status as a living legend.

[Getty]

Today is the 'Formation' hitmaker's 36th birthday.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEYONCÉ!

In honour of this holy day, we decied to celebrate some of the things that make Beyoncé so special.

1) Queen of Vocals

From 'Halo' to 'Love on Top', Beyoncé's vocal prowess cannot be denied. She sings so well that she shook Céline Dion during a performance of 'Emotions' with Destiny's Child. Plus her live renditions of singles like '1+1' and 'All Night' are incomparable.

2) Queen of Choreography

In the age of singer songwriter popstardom, choreography is all too rare. Nevertheless, Beyoncé consistently delivers out of this world dancing. From 'Ring the Alarm' at the VMAs to 'Run the World (Girls)' at the BBMAs, she never fails to impress.

3) Queen of Visual Albums

TWO VISUAL ALBUMS. ONE IS AN ENTIRE FILM. WHO ELSE IS OPERATING ON THIS LEVEL?

4) Queen of Politics

One year since: 'But let's be clear'. pic.twitter.com/3d8DW4Tlwq — Sam Prance (@samprance) April 5, 2017

As Beyoncé has grown it's been a joy to watch her become more and more confident in her politics. Nowadays she publicly embraces feminism, stands up for Black Lives Matter and uses her art as a means to actively engage with world issues.

5) Queen of Acting

Beyoncé's film career has often been met with derision but starring roles in Dreamgirls and Cadillac Records prove that she is a talented actress. Plus her fight scene in Obsessed is everything. Fingers crossed that those Lion King rumours are true.

6) Queen of Fashion

Destiny's Child's early outfits that her mum, Tina Lawson, designed were mocked a lot but, as Beyoncé points out in her CFDA Awards speech, no designers wanted to dress "four black, country, curvy girls" at the time. In 2017, they wish that they could.

7) Queen of Self Reference

Remember when Beyoncé clocked every rumour about herself during the intro to Bow Down? 👑 pic.twitter.com/ijQoCQphb1 — Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) December 23, 2015

From the iconic looks in her 'Grown Woman' Pepsi advert to "Of course sometimes s**t goes down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator", Beyoncé knows the power of self-reference. The intro above and her Boycott Beyoncé merch were also brilliant.

8) Queen of Awards

22 Grammy Awards. 24 MTV VMAs. 26 BET Awards. Can you keep up?

9) Queen of Philanthropy

Mothers in Burundi want to provide clean, safe water for their children. Let's help them, together: https://t.co/zxxNOtfq2Z #BEYGOOD4BURUNDI pic.twitter.com/olLsohhvvB — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) June 30, 2017

Beyoncé may be quiet about her philanthropy but her charity BeyGood does incredible work year on year. Plus the majority of her 10 (!) tweets are philanthropic. BeyGood is now working to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

10) Queen of Documentaries

As one of the biggest popstars in the world, Beyoncé no longer requires traditional promo. She's stopped doing it. Thankfully in its place she films great documentaries about her work and, if fan sites are to believe, we could be getting a new one this year.

11) Queen of Pregnancy Announcements

'Love on Top' at the VMAs. This floral themed photo shoot and its follow up. We are not worthy.

12) Queen of Thank You

"You are Beyoncé!" "Thank you." A more iconic response to being introduced does not exist.

13) Queen of Any Questions

Since it's Inauguration Day lets have a quick flashback to when Beyoncé clocked everyone for her lip syncing the anthem "any questions?" pic.twitter.com/QsR5EQ93hu — Janel♍️ (@hervirtues) January 20, 2017

Singing the US national anthem pitch perfectly after lip sync rumours. A moment.

14) Queen of Tottenham and Arsenal

Beyoncé trying to say "Tottenham vs Arsenal" will forever be funny 😂 pic.twitter.com/3jaHRaNR0z — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) July 22, 2017

Beyoncé saying 'Tottenham vs Arsenal' is the funniest thing of all time.

15) Queen of Whales

Okay. Maybe this interview is the funniest thing of all time.

Happy Birthday - Beyoncé!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.