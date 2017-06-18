Beyoncé

Has Beyonce Finally Given Birth To Her Twins?

Reports are suggesting Bey and Jay are new parents

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 12:11

Beyonce may finally be the proud mother of twins.

Reports from America have suggested Bey and husband Jay Z have become parents again.

And Blue Ivy will have double the siblings to play with – as Beyonce had been expecting twins.

A source told People magazine in America that the family had expanded on Saturday.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” the source said.

Further sources had seemingly confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins earlier this year.

She made the revelation by posing in a veil while caressing her expanding baby bump back in February.

Bey has been keeping fans updated on her progress by posting images of her baby bump on her website and on social media.

Congrats to the happy new mother!

