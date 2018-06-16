Beyoncé

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pay Tribute To Grenfell Victims

The power couple performed in London as part of their joint tour...

Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 13:25

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a touching tribute to the victims of Grenfell last night during the first of two London shows.

The superstar couple wore green hearts on their designer costumes in solidarity with the 'Justice 4 Grenfell' campaign as they dedicated 'Forever Young' to the victims of the tragic fire, and their friends and families.

This week was the one year anniversary of the heartbreaking disaster, which left many dead and has affected so many people's lives in several ways.

Despite not being British, the couple are clearly aware of the event and felt strongly enough about it to publicly stand with London in that moment to pay tribute.

The lovely sentiment took place during the first of two London gigs they're playing this weekend as part of their joint On The Run II tour, which kicked off just last week in Cardiff.

The stadium run has been receiving rave reviews thanks to their incredible talent, star power AND the massive set list that has them performing 34 (!!) songs in total, with the majority being their lengthy list of collaborations.

Credit: Getty Images

From 'Crazy In Love' to 'Drunk In Love', Bey and Jay have at least a dozen official collaborations, however - with a voice like hers - Beyoncé takes on singing duty on many of Jay's hits in place of the original featured artist.

They will perform another show in London tonight, so we will have to wait and see what they do in honour of Grenfell then.

