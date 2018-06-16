Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pay Tribute To Grenfell Victims
The power couple performed in London as part of their joint tour...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a touching tribute to the victims of Grenfell last night during the first of two London shows.
The superstar couple wore green hearts on their designer costumes in solidarity with the 'Justice 4 Grenfell' campaign as they dedicated 'Forever Young' to the victims of the tragic fire, and their friends and families.
This week was the one year anniversary of the heartbreaking disaster, which left many dead and has affected so many people's lives in several ways.
Despite not being British, the couple are clearly aware of the event and felt strongly enough about it to publicly stand with London in that moment to pay tribute.
The lovely sentiment took place during the first of two London gigs they're playing this weekend as part of their joint On The Run II tour, which kicked off just last week in Cardiff.
The stadium run has been receiving rave reviews thanks to their incredible talent, star power AND the massive set list that has them performing 34 (!!) songs in total, with the majority being their lengthy list of collaborations.
From 'Crazy In Love' to 'Drunk In Love', Bey and Jay have at least a dozen official collaborations, however - with a voice like hers - Beyoncé takes on singing duty on many of Jay's hits in place of the original featured artist.
They will perform another show in London tonight, so we will have to wait and see what they do in honour of Grenfell then.
Watch Jay-Z and Beyoncé's epic 'Family Feud' music video below...
My nigga got on all white, no socks
My nigga got that cocaina on today
That's how he feel
Turn my vocal up
That's how you feel, Emory?
Turn my vocal up some more
Turn my vocal up, Guru!
Turn the music up too
Super Bowl goals
My wife in the crib feedin' the kids liquid gold
We in a whole different mode
Kid that used to pitch bricks can't be pigeonholed
I cooked up more chicken when the kitchen closed
Oh, we gon' reach a billi' first
I told my wife the spiritual shit really work
Alhamdulillah, I run through 'em all
Hovi's home, all these phonies come to a halt
All this old talk left me confused
You'd rather be old rich me or new you?
And old niggas, y'all stop actin' brand new
Like 2Pac ain't have a nose ring too, huh
Nobody wins when the family feuds
But my stash can't fit into Steve Harvey's suit
I'm clear why I'm here, how about you?
Ain't no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I'm cute
Mmmmm
Pretty much
If anybody gettin' handsome checks, it should be us
Fuck rap, crack cocaine
Nah, we did that, Black-owned things
Hundred percent, Black-owned champagne
And we merrily merrily eatin' off these streams
Y'all still drinkin' Perrier-Jouët, huh
But we ain't get through to you yet, uh
What's better than one billionaire? Two (two)
'Specially if they're from the same hue as you
Y'all stop me when I stop tellin' the truth
Hahahaha
I would say I'm the realest nigga rappin'
But that ain't even a statement
That's like sayin' I'm the tallest midget
Wait, that ain't politically correct
Forget it
Can I get "Amen" from the congregation?
Amen, amen
Can I get a "Amen" from the congregation?
Amen, amen
Yeah, I'll fuck up a good thing if you let me
Let me alone, Becky
A man that don't take care his family can't be rich
I'll watch Godfather, I miss that whole shit
My consciousness was Michael's common sense
I missed the karma and that came as a consequence
Niggas bustin' off through the curtains 'cause she hurtin'
Can't losin' the babies 'cause their future's uncertain
Nobody wins when the family feuds
We all screwed 'cause we never had the tools
I'm tryna fix you
I'm tryna get these niggas with no stripes to be official
Y'all think small, I think Biggie
Y'all whole pass is in danger, ten Mississippi
Al Sharpton in the mirror takin' selfies
How is him or Pill Cosby s'posed to help me?
Old niggas never accepted me
New niggas is the reason I stopped drinkin' Dos Equis
We all lose when the family feuds
What's better than one billionaire? Two
I'll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got CÎROC
Y'all need to stop
Higher, higher, higher, higher
Higher, higher, higher, higher
Higher, higher, higher, higher
Higher, higher, higher, higher
Higher, higher
Love me like, love
Higher
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah
Like.... yeah, yeah, yeah