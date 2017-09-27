'Love Drought' Is Michelle Obama's Favourite Song from Lemonade

It's no secret that Michelle Obama is a huge fan of Beyoncé. Throughout her time in the public eye, she has not only spoken in depth about how great a role model Beyoncé is but she has also worked multiple times with the 'Ring the Alarm' superstar.

And now in a brand new interview Michelle has revealed that her favourite song from Lemonade is 'Love Drought'.

YES MICHELLE OBAMA LISTENS TO LEMONADE TOO!

The former first lady was interviewed by critcally acclaimed writer Roxane Gay at INBOUND 2017 today and there she opened up about her life, her career, her time spetn in the White House and her candid thoughts on the state of US politics today.

She also answered Roxane's questions about Beyoncé because who doesn't have time to talk about Beyoncé.

Getty Images

At the end of the interview Roxane asked Michelle to reveal what her favourite song from Lemonade is.

And while Michelle initally answered "all of them", she then confirmed that it's 'Love Drought'.

So now our favourite song from Lemonade is 'Love Drought' by default.

Important PSA: @MichelleObama's favorite song on Lemonade is Love Drought. Thank you @rgay for asking the important questions. pic.twitter.com/bBxkibkWMy — Alayna Frankenberry (@AFrankenberry) September 27, 2017

WHAT A SONG. WHAT AN ALBUM. WHAT INCREDIBLE WOMEN.

Now please excuse us while we go and watch Lemonade again!

Words: Sam Prance

