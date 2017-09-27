'Love Drought' Is Michelle Obama's Favourite Song from Lemonade
The former first lady is a member of the Beyhive too...
It's no secret that Michelle Obama is a huge fan of Beyoncé. Throughout her time in the public eye, she has not only spoken in depth about how great a role model Beyoncé is but she has also worked multiple times with the 'Ring the Alarm' superstar.
And now in a brand new interview Michelle has revealed that her favourite song from Lemonade is 'Love Drought'.
But nine times outta ten, I know you're trying
So I'm trying to be fair
And you're trying to be there and to care
And you're caught up in your permanent emotions
All the loving I've been giving goes unnoticed
It's just floating in the air, lookie there
Are you aware you're my lifeline, are you tryna kill me
If I wasn't me, would you still feel me?
Like on my worst day? Or am I not thirsty, enough?
I don't care about the lights or the beams
Spend my life in the dark for the sake of you and me
Only way to go is up, skin thick, too tough
Cause you, you, you, you and me could move a mountain
You, you, you, you and me could calm a war down
You, you, you, you and me could make it rain now
You, you, you, you and me could stop this love drought
Nine times out of ten, I'm in my feelings
But ten times out of nine, I'm only human
Tell me, what did I do wrong?
Feel like that question has been posed
I'm movin' on
I'll always be committed, I been focused
I always paid attention, been devoted
Tell me, what did I do wrong?
Oh, already asked that, my bad
But you my lifeline, think you tryna kill me?
If I wasn't me, would you still feel me?
Like on my worst day? Or am I not thirsty, enough?
I don't care about the lights or the beams
Spend my life in the dark for the sake of you and me
Only way to go is up, them old bitches so wack
I'm so tough, wassup?
Cause you, you, you, you and me could move a mountain
You, you, you, you and me could calm a war down
You, you, you, you and me could make it rain now
You, you, you, you and me would stop this love drought
You and me would stop this love drought
YES MICHELLE OBAMA LISTENS TO LEMONADE TOO!
The former first lady was interviewed by critcally acclaimed writer Roxane Gay at INBOUND 2017 today and there she opened up about her life, her career, her time spetn in the White House and her candid thoughts on the state of US politics today.
She also answered Roxane's questions about Beyoncé because who doesn't have time to talk about Beyoncé.
At the end of the interview Roxane asked Michelle to reveal what her favourite song from Lemonade is.
And while Michelle initally answered "all of them", she then confirmed that it's 'Love Drought'.
So now our favourite song from Lemonade is 'Love Drought' by default.
WHAT A SONG. WHAT AN ALBUM. WHAT INCREDIBLE WOMEN.
Now please excuse us while we go and watch Lemonade again!
Words: Sam Prance
