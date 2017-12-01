New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Miguel, Jax Jones and More

Singles

Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé - 'Perfect Duet'

The world stopped (carry on) yesterday when Ed Sheeran announced a ‘Perfect’ remix featuring Beyoncé was coming and the gorgeous duet is more than worthy of the hype surrounding it. Yoncé’s incredible voice adds a warm tone to the winter track that just makes it even more lush than the original. Christmas Number 1? Yep, without a doubt.

Jax Jones & Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'

Jax Jones follows up his Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don-featuring dancefloor filler 'Instruction' with the insanely catchy 'Breathe', proving he's the best at earworm hooks. The Ina Wroldsen-assisted track feels like an instant dance classic à la Spiller's 'Groovejet' or Madison Avenue's 'Don't Call Me Baby' so we know this is going to be around for a while.

Louis Tomlinson - 'Miss You'

After experimenting with EDM powerhouses Steve Aoki and Digital Farm Animals, Louis proves he does pop-rock best with this arena-ready sing-along anthem that sees him partying away the pain.

Taylor Swift - 'End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)'

‘End Game’ is the only collaboration on reputation (now streaming, FYI!) and the A-list hook-up is a boisterous anthem sees Taylor delivering a rap verse, with cheerleading chants about reputations and enemies that won't leave your head after one listen. We smell another number one...

Jessie Reyez - 'Cotton Candy'

Jessie Reyez - one of our Brand New For 2018 artists - delivers a gorgeous, laidback tune about giving her all to a lover with 'Cotton Candy'.

Martin Garrix & David Guetta - 'So Far Away (feat. Jamie Scott and Romy Dya)'

EDM kings Martin Garrix and David Guetta team up for a soaring collaboration elevated by Jamie Scott and Romy Dya's stunning vocal performances.

WESLEE - 'Boy Like You'

Anonymous duo WESLEE release one of the best new tracks of the week with 'Boy Like You', a sublime slice of dreamy indie-pop.

PRETTYMUCH - 'No More (feat. French Montana)'

Finally! Months after confirming its existence, PRETTYMUCH and French Montana's collaboration 'No More' is out and it's an R&B banger reminiscent of early noughties Craig David and Justin Timberlake.

N.E.R.D & Future - '1000'

Future makes his second appearance on this week’s New Music Friday playlists with comeback kids N.E.R.D. After launching their new album with the Rihanna-assisted ‘Lemon’, they deliver another brilliantly cocky banger in ‘1000’.

Django Django - 'In Your Beat'

From the first listen, Django Django's 'In Your Beat' is absolutely irresistible. A pulsating, '80s-esque dance track that builds to one final euphoric rush.

Renz & Trinna Carter - 'Want Me'

Renz brings the heat to dancehall with the Trinna Carter-featuring 'Want Me', a tropical slow jam for the clubs.

G-Eazy & Halsey - 'Him & I'

Real-life couple Halsey and G-Eazy team up for their first musical collaboration, a ride-or-die anthem that sees them taking over the world with a dose of debauchery.

Tom Walker - 'Leave a Light On (Acoustic)'

The brilliant Tom Walker - another Brand New For 2018 pick - has released a gorgeous acoustic rendition of his single 'Leave a Light On'.

Chace - 'Neon Lights'

'Neon Lights' is a synth-heavy, finger-snapping funk banger from Chace, a rising Shanghai-made singer-songwriter with a whole lot of potential.

Albums

Miguel - War & Leisure

R&B's funkiest crooner Miguel returns with his fourth album: an incredible combination of sex, fun and social commentary soundtracked to laidback grooves that are heavy on the funk and more chill than the psych-rock of Wildheart. 'Banana Clip' and 'Caramelo Duro' are two of the funnest tracks here, while 'City Of Angels' and 'Come Through and Chill' are up there with the best of Kaleidoscope Dream. Miguel's unique voice is a blessing and some of the performances on War & Leisure are truly astounding. Welcome back!

Gorgon City - Grooves On The Vinyl - EP

Gorgon City are here to provide the sweaty bangers for this cold winter with their new EP, Grooves On The Vinyl. Starting with the throbbing title track, the relentless 4-song is simply more evidence that they're masters of house music.

A2 - BLUE

"Is an introduction really necessary for someone we all know so well?" kicks off A2's long-awaited album BLUE (Before Love Undoes Everything), which is well worth the wait. With features kept to a minimum, the melodic rapper shines on this collection of experimental R&B.

Roy Woods - Say Less

Roy Woods' debut album Say Less is just as smooth as the OVO artist's breakthrough mixtape and features some stellar collaborations with PartyNextDoor and dvsn.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.