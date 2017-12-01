Beyoncé

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Miguel, Jax Jones and More

Taylor Swift, Louis Tomlinson, Jessie Reyez and Gorgon City also drop new music this week...

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 11:45

Singles

Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé - 'Perfect Duet'

Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé)

The world stopped (carry on) yesterday when Ed Sheeran announced a ‘Perfect’ remix featuring Beyoncé was coming and the gorgeous duet is more than worthy of the hype surrounding it. Yoncé’s incredible voice adds a warm tone to the winter track that just makes it even more lush than the original. Christmas Number 1? Yep, without a doubt.

Jax Jones & Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'

Breathe

Jax Jones follows up his Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don-featuring dancefloor filler 'Instruction' with the insanely catchy 'Breathe', proving he's the best at earworm hooks. The Ina Wroldsen-assisted track feels like an instant dance classic à la Spiller's 'Groovejet' or Madison Avenue's 'Don't Call Me Baby' so we know this is going to be around for a while.

Louis Tomlinson - 'Miss You'

Miss You

After experimenting with EDM powerhouses Steve Aoki and Digital Farm Animals, Louis proves he does pop-rock best with this arena-ready sing-along anthem that sees him partying away the pain.

Taylor Swift - 'End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)'

End Game

‘End Game’ is the only collaboration on reputation (now streaming, FYI!) and the A-list hook-up is a boisterous anthem sees Taylor delivering a rap verse, with cheerleading chants about reputations and enemies that won't leave your head after one listen. We smell another number one...

Jessie Reyez - 'Cotton Candy'

Cotton Candy

Jessie Reyez - one of our Brand New For 2018 artists - delivers a gorgeous, laidback tune about giving her all to a lover with 'Cotton Candy'.

Martin Garrix & David Guetta - 'So Far Away (feat. Jamie Scott and Romy Dya)'

So Far Away

EDM kings Martin Garrix and David Guetta team up for a soaring collaboration elevated by Jamie Scott and Romy Dya's stunning vocal performances.

WESLEE - 'Boy Like You'

Boy Like You

Anonymous duo WESLEE release one of the best new tracks of the week with 'Boy Like You', a sublime slice of dreamy indie-pop.

PRETTYMUCH - 'No More (feat. French Montana)'

No More

Finally! Months after confirming its existence, PRETTYMUCH and French Montana's collaboration 'No More' is out and it's an R&B banger reminiscent of early noughties Craig David and Justin Timberlake.

N.E.R.D & Future - '1000'

1000

Future makes his second appearance on this week’s New Music Friday playlists with comeback kids N.E.R.D. After launching their new album with the Rihanna-assisted ‘Lemon’, they deliver another brilliantly cocky banger in ‘1000’.

Django Django - 'In Your Beat'

In Your Beat

From the first listen, Django Django's 'In Your Beat' is absolutely irresistible. A pulsating, '80s-esque dance track that builds to one final euphoric rush.

Renz & Trinna Carter - 'Want Me'

Want Me

Renz brings the heat to dancehall with the Trinna Carter-featuring 'Want Me', a tropical slow jam for the clubs.

G-Eazy & Halsey - 'Him & I'

Him & I

Real-life couple Halsey and G-Eazy team up for their first musical collaboration, a ride-or-die anthem that sees them taking over the world with a dose of debauchery.

Tom Walker - 'Leave a Light On (Acoustic)'

Leave a Light On - Acoustic

The brilliant Tom Walker - another Brand New For 2018 pick - has released a gorgeous acoustic rendition of his single 'Leave a Light On'.

Chace - 'Neon Lights'

Neon Lights

'Neon Lights' is a synth-heavy, finger-snapping funk banger from Chace, a rising Shanghai-made singer-songwriter with a whole lot of potential.

Albums

MiguelWar & Leisure

War & Leisure

R&B's funkiest crooner Miguel returns with his fourth album: an incredible combination of sex, fun and social commentary soundtracked to laidback grooves that are heavy on the funk and more chill than the psych-rock of Wildheart. 'Banana Clip' and 'Caramelo Duro' are two of the funnest tracks here, while 'City Of Angels' and 'Come Through and Chill' are up there with the best of Kaleidoscope Dream. Miguel's unique voice is a blessing and some of the performances on War & Leisure are truly astounding. Welcome back!

Gorgon City - Grooves On The Vinyl - EP

Grooves On The Vinyl - EP

Gorgon City are here to provide the sweaty bangers for this cold winter with their new EP, Grooves On The Vinyl. Starting with the throbbing title track, the relentless 4-song is simply more evidence that they're masters of house music.

A2 - BLUE

BLUE

"Is an introduction really necessary for someone we all know so well?" kicks off A2's long-awaited album BLUE (Before Love Undoes Everything), which is well worth the wait. With features kept to a minimum, the melodic rapper shines on this collection of experimental R&B.

Roy Woods - Say Less

Say Less

Roy Woods' debut album Say Less is just as smooth as the OVO artist's breakthrough mixtape and features some stellar collaborations with PartyNextDoor and dvsn.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Beyoncé

Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Miguel, Jax Jones and More
Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran Make The 'Perfect Duet'
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé performing together
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Tomorrow
Jay-Z Appears To Admit He Cheated On Beyoncé
The Most Liked Instagrams Of 2017 Have Landed And There Are A Few Surprises
Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
Beyoncé Just Dropped A Festive Merch Collection and We're Obsessed
Beyoncé and Adele attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Beyoncé and Adele Are The Highest-Paid Women In Music
Eminem and Beyoncé Unite On His New Single 'Walk On Water'
The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever
Beyoncé Officially Joins Disney's The Lion King Remake
Cardi B and Beyoncé meet outside Made In America festival
Beyoncé Is Reportedly Featured On Cardi B's Album
Beyoncé Releases New 'Freedom' Music Video In Honour of International Day of the Girl

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore
Nathan Henry poses for a selfie
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment
Charlotte Crosby Is Torn As She Opens Up About This Huge Dilemma In Her Life Right Now
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But A Thong And Body Glitter To Showcase Make-Up Range
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video
Winter Isn’t Going To Stop Kendall Jenner Wearing A Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber Reunion As She Reveals She And Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Are Still 'Best Friends'