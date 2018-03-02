New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, MNEK, Meghan Trainor

Singles

DJ Khaled - 'Top Off (feat. Future, JAY-Z and Beyoncé)'

Beyoncé is back. The living legend raps on DJ Khaled's latest single alongside Future and JAY-Z. JAY and Future dominate the song but it's Beyoncé who steals the show. "I'm the only lady here, still the realest n**** in the room" is the lyric of 2018 so far.

MNEK - 'Tongue'

MNEK has dabbled in popstarring ever since he became one of the hottest writers in music but 'Tongue' is a moment. From the spoken word chorus to the 'licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love' hook, it\s pure perfection. This deserves to be a massive hit.

Meghan Trainor - 'No Excuses'

Meghan returns with a new girl power anthem. 'No Excuses' sees her take aim at the men in her life who underestimate her. It references the sound of her previous hits, without sounding like a carbon copy of them. One of her catchiest singles to date.

Swae Lee - 'Hurt to Look (feat. Rae Sremmurd)'

Swae Lee is ready to break out on his own. Well kind of. 'Hurt to Look' is his first official solo single (bar features) and, while it does feature Rae Sremmurd, it is different enough from their music to establish himself as his own artist. A sublime debut.

Not3s - Sit Back Down (feat. Maleek Berry)'

Not3s is everywhere right now. 'Sit Back Down' shows that he has no intention of slowing things down. It goes a little harder than his Mabel collaborations 'My Lover' and 'Fine Line' but it is no less catchy. Expect to hear this on the radio all Spring.

Mostack - 'What I Wanna'

After wowing us with his all-star collaboration 'Bad', Mostack reminds us why he is talented enough to shine solo.

Amber Mark - 'Love Me Right'

Ambient dream pop from one of music's most promising talents. Amber's voice is like honey and this is stunning.

Logic & Marshmello - 'Everyday'

Logic teams up with 2018's hottest producer to create his most commercial release to date. An effortless bop.

Diplo - 'Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold)'

Diplo, Lil Yachty and Santigold make the perfect trio on this chilled out ode to wishing away your worries.

George Ezra - 'Pretty Shining People'

George Ezra amps up the excitement for his second album with another excellent, memorable single.

SG Lewis - 'Coming Up'

SG Lewis can't seem to produce a bad song and 'Coming Up' is potentially his best work to date.

D Double E - 'Nang'

D Double E joins forces with Skepta himself to release an electric, braggadocious collaboration.

Tyne - 'Fight Me to Stay'

Tyne comes through with her most moving single yet. This could be her breakthrough hit.

Albums

Superorganism - Superorganism

Superorganism prove that you can never have too many people in a band. All eight of them wow on their excellent new album.

ALMA - Heavy Rules Mixtape - EP

ALMA embraces her full pop potential on her amazing first mixtape. MØ, Tove Styrke and Kiiara also provide brilliant features.

808INK - When I'm About, You'll Know - EP

808INK are one of the UK's best rap duos and When I'm About, You'll Know, puts their incomparable talent front and centre.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.