Beyoncé

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, MNEK, Meghan Trainor

SG Lewis, Not3s and Diplo are also back with new tunes...

Friday, March 2, 2018 - 16:40

Singles

DJ Khaled - 'Top Off (feat. Future, JAY-Z and Beyoncé)'

Top Off

Beyoncé is back. The living legend raps on DJ Khaled's latest single alongside Future and JAY-Z. JAY and Future dominate the song but it's Beyoncé who steals the show. "I'm the only lady here, still the realest n**** in the room" is the lyric of 2018 so far.

MNEK - 'Tongue'

Tongue

MNEK has dabbled in popstarring ever since he became one of the hottest writers in music but 'Tongue' is a moment. From the spoken word chorus to the 'licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love' hook, it\s pure perfection. This deserves to be a massive hit.

Meghan Trainor - 'No Excuses'

No Excuses

Meghan returns with a new girl power anthem. 'No Excuses' sees her take aim at the men in her life who underestimate her. It references the sound of her previous hits, without sounding like a carbon copy of them. One of her catchiest singles to date. 

Swae Lee - 'Hurt to Look (feat. Rae Sremmurd)'

Hurt To Look (feat. Rae Sremmurd)

Swae Lee is ready to break out on his own. Well kind of. 'Hurt to Look' is his first official solo single (bar features) and, while it does feature Rae Sremmurd, it is different enough from their music to establish himself as his own artist. A sublime debut.

Not3s - Sit Back Down (feat. Maleek Berry)'

Sit Back Down

Not3s is everywhere right now. 'Sit Back Down' shows that he has no intention of slowing things down. It goes a little harder than his Mabel collaborations 'My Lover' and 'Fine Line' but it is no less catchy. Expect to hear this on the radio all Spring.

Mostack - 'What I Wanna'

What I Wanna

After wowing us with his all-star collaboration 'Bad', Mostack reminds us why he is talented enough to shine solo.

Amber Mark - 'Love Me Right'

Love Me Right

Ambient dream pop from one of music's most promising talents. Amber's voice is like honey and this is stunning.

Logic & Marshmello - 'Everyday'

Everyday

Logic teams up with 2018's hottest producer to create his most commercial release to date. An effortless bop.

Diplo - 'Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold)'

Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold)

Diplo, Lil Yachty and Santigold make the perfect trio on this chilled out ode to wishing away your worries.

George Ezra - 'Pretty Shining People'

Pretty Shining People

George Ezra amps up the excitement for his second album with another excellent, memorable single.

SG Lewis - 'Coming Up'

Coming Up

SG Lewis can't seem to produce a bad song and 'Coming Up' is potentially his best work to date.

D Double E - 'Nang'

Nang

D Double E joins forces with Skepta himself to release an electric, braggadocious collaboration. 

Tyne - 'Fight Me to Stay'

Fight for Me to Stay

Tyne comes through with her most moving single yet. This could be her breakthrough hit.

Albums

Superorganism - Superorganism

Superorganism

Superorganism prove that you can never have too many people in a band. All eight of them wow on their excellent new album.

ALMA - Heavy Rules Mixtape - EP

Heavy Rules Mixtape

ALMA embraces her full pop potential on her amazing first mixtape. MØ, Tove Styrke and Kiiara also provide brilliant features.

808INK - When I'm About, You'll Know - EP 

When I'm About, You'll Know

808INK are one of the UK's best rap duos and When I'm About, You'll Know, puts their incomparable talent front and centre.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
Olivia Attwood opens up about Chris Hughes split, feels like she&#039;s lost her best friend
Olivia Attwood Admits She’s ‘Hopeful’ That She Can ‘Work Things Out’ With Chris Hughes In The Future
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
DJ Khaled
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, MNEK, Meghan Trainor
Warner Wants Kristen Wiig For Wonder Woman 2
What Your Handwriting Actually Says About Your Personality
Get Involved With Tekken Mobile NOW If You Want To Get These Sweet Goodies
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Little Mix
Little Mix Win Big at the First Ever Global Awards Ceremony
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Delivers Powerful Feminist Speech at the Global Awards
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Kylie Jenner&#039;s amazing post-baby body
Kylie Jenner's Post-Baby Body Is Quite Literally Out Of This World
Jersey Shore Cast And Fans React To The Show Being Renewed For A Second Season In The Best Way

More From Beyoncé

DJ Khaled
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, MNEK, Meghan Trainor
From Stormi to Rumi, unusual celebrity baby names and what they mean
What Stormi, Rumi And More Of The Most Unusual Celeb Baby Names Actually Mean
Beyoncé Breaks Spotify Record as '4' Hits a Billion Streams
Beyoncé, JAY Z and Blue Ivy
Beyoncé Is Rumoured to Star on the Black Panther Soundtrack
Blue Ivy Told Beyonce And Jay Z To Pipe Down At The Grammys And Everyone Loved It
Nathan Henry dressed up as Beyonce for friend&#039;s hen do
Nathan Henry Dressed As Beyonce Is The Greatest Thing You’ll See Today
JAY-Z Ft. Beyoncé - Family Feud - Music Video
JAY-Z
Family Feud (Ft. Beyoncé) [Explicit]
U.S. President Barack Obama greets singer Beyonce after she performed the National Anthem during the public ceremonial inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term
Barack Obama Loves Camila Cabello and Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd Are Headlining Coachella
Coldplay
2008 Throwback: These Songs Are 10 Years Old Already!
Beyoncé in JAY-Z&#039;s &#039;Family Feud&#039; music video teaser
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Star In JAY-Z's 'Family Feud' Video
Eminem Ft. Beyonce - Walk On Water - Music Video
Eminem
Walk On Water (Ft. Beyoncé) [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Brandon Flynn Responds To Memes Of Him Kissing Sam Smith
Geordie Shore Episode 9 Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Is ‘Fuming’ After Chloe Ferry Questions Whether He’s Looking At Other Lasses
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway's Cutest Couple Moments Ever
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed