Beyoncé

Sounds Like Beyonce Is Heading Back To The Movies For The Next James Bond Film

The singer is said to be in the running to perform the next theme song

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 14:11

Beyonce is set to perform the next Bond theme tune – according to reports.

The chart topping beauty could easily play a Bond girl thanks to her striking looks and acting experience.

But Queen Bey is aiming for chart domination with a new tune for the upcoming 25th Bond movie – and she might be roping in Jay Z to help write the tune.

"The two spoke before Bey’s first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike,” a source told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“Not many of the themes have been as successful – but there are tens of millions of Beyoncé fans out there,” the source added.

It would mean Bey would follow in the footsteps of music icons Tina Turner and Dame Shirley Bassey – as well as chart peer Adele – to belt out a song as Daniel Craig returns for his fifth (and presumed last) turn as 007.

“To tie-up a deal with Beyoncé for a theme song for Daniel’s fifth appearance as 007 would really be the icing on the cake," a source from Hollywood studio MGM added.

While we can’t wait to hear a Beyonce Bond theme, we kind of hope she takes a leaf from Madonna’s book and insist on a role in the movie as well as singing the tune.

