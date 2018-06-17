The Best Reactions To Beyonce And Jay Z Dropping A Surprise Album Overnight

Unless your WiFi dropped overnight you’ll probably be aware of the fact that two little known stars by the name of Jay Z and Beyonce have teamed up to bless the world with a joint album.

Everything Is Love dropped on Jay’s Tidal streaming service on Saturday and comes as the couple have been performing their ‘On The Run II’ tour across Europe.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who admitted to cheating...

For a little refresher on the history of Bey and Jay, the couple worked through a rocky patch in which the founder of Roc Nation admitted to cheating on his wife. Beyonce went on to release critically acclaimed Lemonade, while Jay released his own album 4:44.

Their latest offering has been released under the moniker The Carters, and it’s safe to say that plenty of fans are losing it over a) the music itself and b) the fact that nobody expected to wake up to nine new tracks this morning.

Some fans were figuring out how to cheat their way onto Tidal

If Beyoncé and Jay Z think I’m creating a brand new email address just to sign up for yet another free Tidal trial so I can listen to their album then they’re absolutely fucking correct! — Jonathan🍒 (@_jfairley) June 16, 2018

Others weren’t 100% invested in Jay Z’s input on the album

me sitting thru jay z verses to hear beyonce pic.twitter.com/5fWiFQrWdG — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) June 16, 2018

Beyoncé is really going to make me listen to a Jay Z song in 2018 pic.twitter.com/Qc1mk2xNCP — 🗑🌈🐥 (@trashygaytweets) June 17, 2018

Plenty of people were cracking jokes about being poor af

*beyoncé and jay z drops new album*

Tidal users: pic.twitter.com/LyaqmeQyb9 — GIGI XCX (@BackseatOutsold) June 16, 2018

Lots more were impressed by the location of their music video

beyonce and jay z filming their music video at the fucking louvre is the most fuck you we are the richest people alive our child has more money in her backup savings account than you do in all your accounts combined move ive ever seen in my life i love it — LIL PHAG (@elijahdaniel) June 16, 2018

Others wanted to know where TF Rihanna is and if she’ll ever stop dropping make-up palettes

Nicki Minaj drops 3 songs off the album, Beyonce & Jay Z drop a surprise joint album. Meanwhile, with all this new music, Rihanna still out here being the Avon lady. #everythingislove pic.twitter.com/XU2STKzIu6 — somethings gotta give 🦋 (@TheRealMusiji) June 17, 2018

While someone else has already emotionally checked out from life for six weeks

BEYONCE AND JAY Z JUST DROPPED NEW JOINT ALBUM I AM NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR ANY HUMAN CONTACT FOR NEXT 6 WEEKS SYSTEM SHUTDOWN WILL REBOOT AFTER ENTIRE ALBUM IS UPLOADED TO HARD DRIVE AND BEATS AND LYRICS MEMORIZED GOOD BYE WORLD — Monica Raymund (@monicaraymund) June 16, 2018

Many more declared Beyonce the true rap artist in the Carter family

Beyoncé a better rapper than Jay Z — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) June 16, 2018

All in all, around 80% of the population are currently lying on the cold hard ground

Me minding my own business and then Beyoncé and Jay Z suddenly drop #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/ViX1bX7z5g — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 16, 2018

