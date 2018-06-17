The Best Reactions To Beyonce And Jay Z Dropping A Surprise Album Overnight
Everything Is Love is currently streaming on Tidal.
Unless your WiFi dropped overnight you’ll probably be aware of the fact that two little known stars by the name of Jay Z and Beyonce have teamed up to bless the world with a joint album.
Everything Is Love dropped on Jay’s Tidal streaming service on Saturday and comes as the couple have been performing their ‘On The Run II’ tour across Europe.
For a little refresher on the history of Bey and Jay, the couple worked through a rocky patch in which the founder of Roc Nation admitted to cheating on his wife. Beyonce went on to release critically acclaimed Lemonade, while Jay released his own album 4:44.
Their latest offering has been released under the moniker The Carters, and it’s safe to say that plenty of fans are losing it over a) the music itself and b) the fact that nobody expected to wake up to nine new tracks this morning.
Some fans were figuring out how to cheat their way onto Tidal
Others weren’t 100% invested in Jay Z’s input on the album
Plenty of people were cracking jokes about being poor af
Lots more were impressed by the location of their music video
Others wanted to know where TF Rihanna is and if she’ll ever stop dropping make-up palettes
While someone else has already emotionally checked out from life for six weeks
Many more declared Beyonce the true rap artist in the Carter family
All in all, around 80% of the population are currently lying on the cold hard ground
