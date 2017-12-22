The Beyonce Biting Saga Continues As Chrissy Teigen Leads Stars Speaking Out

View the lyrics

I've been watching for the signs

Took a trip to clear my mind

Now I'm even more lost

And you're still so fine, oh my, oh my

Been having conversations about breakups and separations

I'm not feeling like myself since the baby

Are we gonna even make it? Oooh

'Cause if we are, we're taking this a little too far

Me being wherever I'm at, worried about wherever you are

Know you wanna roll with a good girl?

On my mind up past my bedtime, no rest at the kingdom

Alone in my place, my heart is away

All that I can think of is, we should get married

Let's stop holding back on this and let's get carried away



Stop making a big deal out of the little things

Cause I got big deals and I got little things

Got everything I'm asking for but you

Stop making a big deal out of the little things, let's get carried away

Come right now, you know where I stay



I just wanna say, you're mine, you're mine

Know you wanna roll with a good girl?

From 8 until late, I think ‘bout you

You own my nights I don't know what to do

I can't get no rest, can't get no sleep

This whole thing got way too deep and we should



Stop making a big deal out of the little things

I just wanna say, you're mine, you're mine

Know you wanna roll with a good girl?

I gotta pull up on you

You gon make me have to pull up on you

Don't go ghost on me, I'mma go Thriller on you, I'mma just

I'mma let my hands do the talking when I see you baby girl

I miss feeling on you, I miss everything that's real about you

And that's everything about you that's just how I feel about you

I been about you and I'm still about you but

We ain't finished talking

I told you you don't need to worry about them bitches

All them fives need to listen when the ten is talking

Cuz they don't wanna see you happier than them and girl you swear they all

Your friends and there's been a problem

You the one they hate, just come with daddy

I know you think it's funny that your ex is not a running back

But that nigga came running back

And you tell me that you're done with that

And I believe it's true as long as you know who you belong to



All I'm really asking for is you

Long as you know who you belong to

Writer(s): Sidney J. Brown, Aubrey Drake Graham, Beyonce Knowles, Jordan Kenneth Cooke Ullman, Noah James Shebib, Dwane Ii Weir Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com