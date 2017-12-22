Beyoncé

The Beyonce Biting Saga Continues As Chrissy Teigen Leads Stars Speaking Out

One actress has even admitted to being the fangs behind the bite.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 10:20

The world has gone a bite, er, we mean a bit mad ever since Tiffany Haddish claimed an actress had the audacity to bite Beyoncé's face at a party back in December 2017.

But it seems the saga isn't going to end at Tiffany's revelation since stars from Chrissy Teigen to Love & Basketball actress Sanaa Lathan have spoken out about the matter, oh and a certain vampire has even held their hands up to it (although, we're not sure if we're convinced).

Before we start stacking up the evidence, let's have a little recap of what allegedly went down. In an interview with GQ, Tiffany claimed: "There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face."

@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn #beyonce

She added: "So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This b*tch...' and snatched him. Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b*tch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b*tch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'"

The people of Twitter were quick to point the finger, with Sanaa Lathan becoming a prime suspect. The actress came out to vehemently deny the accusation, tweeting: "Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋."

Chrissy Teigen hinted that she may know exactly who the chomper is, telling Us Weekly: "It's funny, but I don't want to get anyone in trouble."

She added: "I think it's hysterical that everyone is so protective of her... but it's fine, we've all done things after a couple of glasses of wine. If I had a dollar for everything inappropriate I've done to someone after a couple of drinks, I mean... What I think is the most part is the mystery behind surrounding it. People have honestly texted me mood boards about this, like actually full CSI, with pictures of actresses connected with red string as to where in the country they were that night."

Now one vampire has held her fangs up, with Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar taking to Instagram to confess: "All right, I admit it. It was me #TheBiter."

We just don't know what to believe!

Instagram/Warner Bros

This is almost as bad as the time we were all left scratching our heads after the whole Solange, Jay-Z elevator situation.

Our only hope is that Bey will expose all in her next album a la lemonade.

Now get checking out Beyonce's 'Mine'...

View the lyrics
I've been watching for the signs
Took a trip to clear my mind
Now I'm even more lost
And you're still so fine, oh my, oh my
Been having conversations about breakups and separations
I'm not feeling like myself since the baby
Are we gonna even make it? Oooh
'Cause if we are, we're taking this a little too far
If we are, we're taking this a little too far
Baby, if we are, we're taking this a little too far
Me being wherever I'm at, worried about wherever you are
We're taking this a little too far
We're taking this a little too far
We're taking this a little too far

Know you wanna roll with a good girl?
Do it big do it all for a good girl
One time, this is a song for the good girl
Don't sleep when you know you got it good, girl
One time, this is a song for the good girl
Wanna roll, wanna roll with a good girl
One time, this is a song for the good girl
And I still keep it hood, still treat you like I should
Wassup...

On my mind up past my bedtime, no rest at the kingdom
Alone in my place, my heart is away
All that I can think of is, we should get married
We should get married
Let's stop holding back on this and let's get carried away

Stop making a big deal out of the little things
Cause I got big deals and I got little things
Got everything I'm asking for but you
Stop making a big deal out of the little things, let's get carried away
Come right now, you know where I stay

I just wanna say, you're mine, you're mine
I just wanna say, you're mine, you're mine
Fuck what you heard, you're mine, you're mine
All I'm really asking for is you
You're mine, you're mine
I just wanna say, you're mine, you're mine
Fuck what you heard, you're mine, you're mine
As long as you know who you belong to

Know you wanna roll with a good girl?
Do it big do it all for a good girl
One time, this is a song for the good girl
Don't sleep when you know you got it good, girl
One time, this is a song for the good girl
Wanna roll, wanna roll with a good girl
One time, this is a song for the good girl
And I still keep it hood, still treat you like I should
Wassup...

From 8 until late, I think ‘bout you
You own my nights I don't know what to do
I can't get no rest, can't get no sleep
This whole thing got way too deep and we should

Stop making a big deal out of the little things
Cause I got big deals and I got little things
Got everything I'm asking for but you
Stop making a big deal out of the little things, let's get carried away
Come right now, you know where I stay

I just wanna say, you're mine, you're mine
I just wanna say, you're mine, you're mine
Fuck what you heard, you're mine, you're mine
All I'm really asking for is you
You're mine, you're mine
I just wanna say, you're mine, you're mine
Fuck what you heard, you're mine, you're mine
As long as you know who you belong to
Know you wanna roll with a good girl?
Do it big do it all for a good girl
One time, this is a song for the good girl
Don't sleep when you know you got it good, girl
One time, this is a song for the good girl
Wanna roll, wanna roll with a good girl
One time, this is a song for the good girl
And I still keep it hood, still treat you like I should
Wassup...

I gotta pull up on you
You gon make me have to pull up on you
Don't go ghost on me, I'mma go Thriller on you, I'mma just
I'mma let my hands do the talking when I see you baby girl
I miss feeling on you, I miss everything that's real about you
And that's everything about you that's just how I feel about you
I been about you and I'm still about you but
We ain't finished talking
I told you you don't need to worry about them bitches
All them fives need to listen when the ten is talking
Cuz they don't wanna see you happier than them and girl you swear they all
Your friends and there's been a problem
You the one they hate, just come with daddy
I know you think it's funny that your ex is not a running back
But that nigga came running back
And you tell me that you're done with that
And I believe it's true as long as you know who you belong to

All I'm really asking for is you
Long as you know who you belong to
Writer(s): Sidney J. Brown, Aubrey Drake Graham, Beyonce Knowles, Jordan Kenneth Cooke Ullman, Noah James Shebib, Dwane Ii Weir Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

