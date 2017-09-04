Beyoncé

The Beyvolution: The Songs That Shaped Beyoncé's Game-Changing Career

In celebration of Beyoncé's birthday, let's take a look back at her incredible 20-year career...

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 16:16

Nine. Four. Eight. One. B'Day.

That's right! Today is the one and only Beyoncé's birthday, a day where we reflect on her extraordinary talents and a legendary career that just keeps on getting bigger even after two decades.

Over 20 years we have watched her star catapult to unfathomable heights as she assumed different industry positions - girl group leader, solo star, R&B diva, pop superstar - before re-writing the rules and shattering industry standards with her last two innovative, boundary-pushing albums that have shown she is an artist operating in a league of her own.

[Getty]

Her musical evolution might be difficult to understand when judging by chart success because she has remained consistently successful from Destiny's Child's early days to now.

She was only 16 years old when the group released their debut single No, No, No and since then she has achieved four number one albums (one with Destiny's Child) and seven number one singles (two with DC) in the UK, which doesn't just happen to anyone.

It's pretty much all been incredible, so we're going to (try to) choose the most pivotal releases that have shaped her artistry and brought her to where she is now...

Bills, Bills, Bills

The lead single from The Writing's On The Wall, the album that made Destiny's Child a household name worldwide and gave them four Top 10 hits in the UK including 'Bug a Boo' and their signature hit 'Say My Name'.

Independent Women (Part I)

Just months after 'Say My Name' became their highest-charting single, the group doubled down their feminism, sass and bass for this timeless, R&B classic that was their first UK number one single. 'Independent Women' was the theme for the first Charlie's Angels movie and kickstarted the mega-successful, unstoppable Survivor era.

Crazy In Love

It almost feels pointless discussing this because we ALL know 'Crazy In Love'. The horns, the uh-oh-uh-oh-uh-oh-uh-no-no, the video, the Jay-Z verse. Another number one. The lead single from Beyoncé's solo debut set the standard for her career and it still gets everyone dancing 14 years later.

Lose My Breath

Destiny's Child reunited for their fourth and final album after their 'solo experiments' and what a way to go! Destiny Fulfilled gave them three more Top 10 hits, including the truly brilliant 'Lose My Breath' which peaked at number two, matching the success of Bootylicious.

Check On It (ft. Slim Thug)

What a BANGER! Harking back to the visual themes of Bootylicious and picking up the rapid-fire flow of Destiny's Child's biggest songs, 'Check On It' showed the world that Beyoncé was going nowhere now the band had split and became another worldwide hit for her, despite only being a soundtrack single. A legend? I think so.

Irreplaceable 

Beyoncé - Irreplaceable

'Déjà Vu' might have been the lead single from Bey's second album B'Day but it was 'Irreplacable' that became the era's breakout hit. A timeless, sing-along break-up anthem that still remains a fan favourite.

If I Were A Boy

By 2008, Beyoncé realised she excelled at uptempo bangers and ballads equally, so she decided to give both sides of her the attention they deserved with the double album I Am... Sasha Fierce. 'If I Were A Boy' was the first time she released a ballad as a lead single and it became her fourth solo number one in the UK, showing there was just as much demand for her incredible vocals as there was for the club bangers.

Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)

The I Am... Sasha Fierce album cemented Beyoncé's status as one of pop's biggest superstars, and this iconic release is just one of the reasons why. The 'Single Ladies' video made the song one of her biggest ever, showing she had an eye for strong visuals before she decided to go full-out a few years later.

Telephone (Lady Gaga ft. Beyoncé)

A music industry veteran working with the new kid in pop? 'Telephone' was a monumental for Lady Gaga, naturally, but the collaboration injected a new sense of creativity in Beyoncé and undeniably changed the direction of her future releases.

Run The World (Girls)

Beyoncé - Run the World (Girls)

Blonder than ever before, Beyoncé lead her fourth album campaign with a bold new sound (that Major Lazer sample still goes hard) and fierce female empowerment anthem that declared her M.O. louder than ever before.

Yoncé

Beyoncé - Yoncé

SHE HAS ARRIVED! One baby, Super Bowl and tour later, Beyoncé literally changed the music industry with her self-titled fifth album. A visual album that was released with absolutely no warning on a random day of the week? The impact of this album is way too vast to summarise in a few lines, while she essentially became a brand new artist with a sound and vision more refined than ever, which an elevated sexual confidence and heightened feminism helped sharpen.

***Flawless (Remix) [ft. Nicki Minaj]

"Of course sometimes sh*t go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator." The original version of '***Flawless' saw the superstar declare her feminism and cockily embrace her imperfections, and the remix took things to a whole new level as she shut down the media's speculation of her marriage with one line and inadvertently told the world that her music would be her only means of communication when it comes to her personal life.

Formation

How does one follow an album like Beyoncé? Well, topping it was an effortless feat for someone like Queen B.

'Formation' was a fearless return from the world's biggest pop star, who boldly used her voice and music to take pride in her culture and simultaneously make a political statement that heavily contrasted the silence of other artists. All in the form of a club banger. Genius.

Reaching new artistic highs 19 years into your career? Making your best music video 19 years into your career? Not many others can relate.

It's very difficult to describe Beyoncé's talents, artistry and career, as she truly is a once-in-a-lifetime artist and like no other.

Getty Images

Whenever one might think that she can go no higher or do no more, she continuously breaks down barriers and proves us wrong, so all we can do is watch on in awe and be thankful.

Happy birthday, Beyoncé! We hope you're throwing yourself one hell of a 'Party'...

Getty Images

By Ross McNeilage

The Beyvolution: The Songs That Shaped Beyoncé's Game-Changing Career

The Beyvolution: The Songs That Shaped Beyoncé's Game-Changing Career

