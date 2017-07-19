The Internet Can't Get Over This Beyoncé Wax Figure That Looks Nothing Like Beyoncé

Madame Tussauds have just unveiled a Beyoncé wax figure that doesn't look anything like Beyoncé.

Yes - you heard us correctly. Madame Tussauds have just paid the utmost disrspect to King B.

Just yesterday, the notorious wax sculpture museum unveiled its latest Beyoncé wax figure. So far so good. King B deserves to be honoured in wax form in Madame Tussauds museums around the world. BUT! And this is a big but. It is not Beyoncé.

Take a look at the poor rendition of our queen below.

Ring the Alarm - that wax figure is far from ***Flawless. We must bid Sweet Dreams to it. We are so Sorry - Beyoncé.

From the costume to the hair to the skin tone - nothing is reminiscent of our pop culture icon: Sasha Fierce.

And we were not the only ones in shock and outrage.

Yes. As always the internet reacted to the messiness of it all in the best way possible.

One Twitter user pointed out that they have far better sculptures of the Lemonade star.

I... As someone who used to work at Madame Tussauds, I KNOW they have a better (an actual) Beyonce. WATTICE DIS?! https://t.co/bTptsdwLSN — Conella Lafayette (@ConStar24) July 19, 2017

Another highlighted the fact that Madame Tussauds should hire more black sculptors.

It's been clear for years that @MadameTussauds uses very few (if any) Black sculptors. More evidence: https://t.co/OVFLUp3dQQ — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) July 18, 2017

And someone listed all the celebrities that the wax figure looks more like than Beyoncé.

Lindsay Lohan. Jessica Simpson. Maybe even Britney at the right angle but this darling is NOT Beyoncé. https://t.co/aVxAfSK2ml — morgs (@hotbeansmorgan) July 19, 2017

Perhaps best of all though - Michelle Lee pointed out the fact that this statue is not alone in its dismal attempt at capturing the essence of the 'Halo' singer. And funniest of all - perhaps none of these wax sculptors have ever actually seen Beyoncé.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Thank goodness we have the internet to help us try to understand and cope with distressing issues such as this!

Now join us as we Countdown the hours until Madame Tussauds realise that this sculpture is not Irreplaceable.

Seriously - it has to go!

