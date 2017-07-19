Beyoncé

The Internet Can't Get Over This Beyoncé Wax Figure That Looks Nothing Like Beyoncé

'Hold Up' - that's not Beyoncé...

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 12:29

Madame Tussauds have just unveiled a Beyoncé wax figure that doesn't look anything like Beyoncé.

Yes - you heard us correctly. Madame Tussauds have just paid the utmost disrspect to King B.

[Getty]

Just yesterday, the notorious wax sculpture museum unveiled its latest Beyoncé wax figure. So far so good. King B deserves to be honoured in wax form in Madame Tussauds museums around the world. BUT! And this is a big but. It is not Beyoncé.

Take a look at the poor rendition of our queen below.

Ring the Alarm - that wax figure is far from ***Flawless. We must bid Sweet Dreams to it. We are so Sorry - Beyoncé.

From the costume to the hair to the skin tone - nothing is reminiscent of our pop culture icon: Sasha Fierce.

And we were not the only ones in shock and outrage.

Yes. As always the internet reacted to the messiness of it all in the best way possible.

One Twitter user pointed out that they have far better sculptures of the Lemonade star.

Another highlighted the fact that Madame Tussauds should hire more black sculptors.

And someone listed all the celebrities that the wax figure looks more like than Beyoncé.

Perhaps best of all though - Michelle Lee pointed out the fact that this statue is not alone in its dismal attempt at capturing the essence of the 'Halo' singer. And funniest of all - perhaps none of these wax sculptors have ever actually seen Beyoncé.

Thank goodness we have the internet to help us try to understand and cope with distressing issues such as this!

Now join us as we Countdown the hours until Madame Tussauds realise that this sculpture is not Irreplaceable.

Seriously - it has to go!

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH OUR LATEST NEWS VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

The Internet Can't Get Over This Beyoncé Wax Figure That Looks Nothing Like Beyoncé

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Rita Ora Wants to Collaborate with BFF Miley Cyrus And We Can't Stop Thinking About It

Harry Styles chats about his four nipples.

Harry Styles Confirms His Four Nipples Are Still Alive And Well

MTV Meets SWMRS, The Switched-On Punk Rockers You Need To Know

These Are The Best Waterparks In The World (& We Want To Go Now)

Sophie Kasaei On Being Told To 'Kill Herself' By Vile Trolls

This Arianator Just Ate a Chilli Every Time Ariana Grande Said Um in Her AMA Speech

Megan Salmon-Ferrari reveals why her engagement to Dylan Siggers is off in Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Series 2 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals The Reason Why She’s Called Off Engagement To Fiancé Dylan Siggers

8 Reasons Pittsburgh Is The Best US City Getaway You’ve Never Thought Of

Andrew Garfield Insists His Comments About Being A Gay Man Were Taken Out Of Context

Is Blac Chyna Set 'To Destroy' The Kardashians With Secrets That Rob Told Her?

Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa Join Justin Bieber on Tour

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Emotional Children's Hospital Visit

Kylie Jenner unveils her uncanny new waxwork.

Kylie Jenner’s New Waxwork Is So Realistic It Fooled Her Entire Family

The View From Novotel Canary Wharf

London's Best, Most Mind-blowing Rooftop Bars

The Best No Sweat Makeup For Summer

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

The Best Stick Makeup Products To Chuck In Your Hand Luggage

More From Beyoncé

Music

The Internet Can't Get Over This Beyoncé Wax Figure That Looks Nothing Like Beyoncé

Music

Beyoncé Now Has the Two Most Liked Photos on Instagram

Celebrity

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Beyonce and Jay Z&#039;s twins are probably called Rumi and Sir - why else would the couple trademark those names?
Celebrity

The Internet Thinks Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Are Called Rumi And Sir Because Of Some Trademark Paperwork

Lindsay Lohan Invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé To Mykonos with Her

Beyoncé and Bruno Mars Win Big at the BET Awards

Beyonce voice role in new live action Lion King Movie

The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

Jay Z Is About To Release A New Album REALLY SOON

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Celebrity

Has Beyonce Finally Given Birth To Her Twins?

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Fan Account Of The Week: @queenbey.1

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

TV Shows

Who Is Leonie McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Sam Scott talks about his relationship with Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Opens Up About Failed Six Month Romance With The 'Psycho' Geordie Shore Star Ahead Of Ex On The Beach Debut - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

Music

This Is Your Chance To Ask Louis Tomlinson ANYTHING!

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Goes In On Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell: "No-One Wants To See That S**t"

Celebrity

The Hilarious Messages Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby First Sent Each Other