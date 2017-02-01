The Internet Thinks Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Are Called Rumi And Sir Because Of Some Trademark Paperwork

Beyonce and Jay Z haven’t made any official announcements about their newborn twins (boo) - said to be a boy and a girl - but it looks like details of their names might have accidentally slipped out.

The superstar couple has just trademarked the names Rumi and Sir Carter, which the internet is now taking as confirmation of the twins’ names.

To be fair the evidence is strong. A company run by Bey and Jay filed legal documents on 26 June to own the trademark for the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. The trademark documents were filed by the same company that filed for a Blue Ivy trademark earlier this year.

And we're sorry for the excessive use of the words ‘filed’ and ‘trademark’.

The trademark coveres all sorts of baby and non-baby items including fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls, rattles and novelty items, reports US website TMZ.

So if Beyonce had plans for an announcement about the twins arrival that was as totally epic as her pregnancy announcement it looks like that’s sorta been ruined a bit. Sorry, Bey.

Words: Olivia Cooke

