Beyoncé

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

There's a Solange-shaped piece of evidence...

Friday, June 16, 2017 - 11:25

On Wednesday, eagle-eyed Beyoncé fans started to speculate she may be in labour and now that her sis Solange is said to have shown up to the hospital, they're pretty convinced she's given birth.

The UCLA medical centre in Los Angeles, where Queen Bey is expected to deliver her twins, has reportedly been surrounded by a sea of media as well as heightened security in recent days, and the singer's security staff were supposedly spotted bringing two baby carriers into the building. 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Now fans think the Solange sighting is the final bit of evidence needed to prove that two new Carters are well and truly on the horizon. 

Okay, so admittedly there's been no official word from Beyoncé or her team, but her notable social media absence could further suggest she's just a tad busy birthing Blue Ivy's new siblings.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

Beyoncé announced that she and husband Jay Z were expecting their second and third child in February and the superstar has blessed us with plenty of snaps of her burgeoning baby bump on social media ever since.

If her pregnancy announcement is anything to go by, we're sure in for a treat when we finally get to meet the twins. We can't wait!

Latest News

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Ansel Elgort Did Some Truly Spectacular Singing And Dancing On The Late Late Show

Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Miley Cyrus Explains Her Decision To Quit Smoking Weed

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account

Horoscopes | June 13th - June 19th 2017

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Are Back For Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer

Love Island 2017: TWO New Potential Couples Get close And Tyne-Lexy FINALLY Gets A Date With New Lad Mike

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Reveals The Last Time She Felt Proud And It Involves Revenge Sex – EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus Just Pulled The Ultimate Hannah Montana Move

Royal Blood Won't Be Jumping On the Collab Bandwagon...Yet

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday

Null Stern Hotel Appenzellerland

This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Literally Has No Walls Or Roof

More From Beyoncé

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Fan Account Of The Week: @queenbey.1

Celebrity

Beyoncé Celebrated Her Unborn Twins With The Most Insane Push Party

Style

Beyoncé Slams Rumours She’s Had Lip Fillers As Her Publicist Releases Greatest Statement Of All Time

Celebrity

Beyonce Placing A Restaurant Order Is The Latest Meme To Bewitch The Internet

Music

Hang On - Did Beyoncé & Adele Actually Outsell Drake In 2016?

Celebrity

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, And More Girls Who Run The World Rn

Music

Beyoncé Drops New 'Die With You' Video On Her 9th Wedding Anniversary With Jay Z

Beyonce voice role in new live action Lion King Movie
Movies

Beyonce To Voice Nala In A Lion King Reboot? Please Let This Actually Happen!

Travel

If Celebs Were Holiday Destinations: Your Next Holiday Based On Your Fave Star

Life

FIF: Luisa Omielan

Music

Lady Gaga To Replace Beyoncé As Coachella 2017 Headliner

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

You'll NEVER Guess Which Geordie Lass Ex On The Beach Hunk Max Morley Fancied Before He Dated Charlotte Crosby – EXCLUSIVE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE