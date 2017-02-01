This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

On Wednesday, eagle-eyed Beyoncé fans started to speculate she may be in labour and now that her sis Solange is said to have shown up to the hospital, they're pretty convinced she's given birth.

The UCLA medical centre in Los Angeles, where Queen Bey is expected to deliver her twins, has reportedly been surrounded by a sea of media as well as heightened security in recent days, and the singer's security staff were supposedly spotted bringing two baby carriers into the building.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Now fans think the Solange sighting is the final bit of evidence needed to prove that two new Carters are well and truly on the horizon.

Okay, so admittedly there's been no official word from Beyoncé or her team, but her notable social media absence could further suggest she's just a tad busy birthing Blue Ivy's new siblings.

Beyoncé announced that she and husband Jay Z were expecting their second and third child in February and the superstar has blessed us with plenty of snaps of her burgeoning baby bump on social media ever since.

If her pregnancy announcement is anything to go by, we're sure in for a treat when we finally get to meet the twins. We can't wait!