Beyoncé

Tiffany Haddish Hints At Who Bit Beyoncé

t’s taken MONTHS but finally Tiffany Haddish drops a hint on who bit Beyoncé

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 17:53

A quick FYI for anyone who’s been living under a rock – someone bit Beyoncé. And the world has been speculating who ever since.

Catch up with the latest MTV News >>> 

Apologies to Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham, and every other actress that got accused of biting Queen B in the online uproar that ensued.

Because we allegedly have the suspect sussed.

Getty Images

Especially after Tiffany Haddish’s GQ interview, in which she let loose that it was indeed an actress that bit the megastar, and when a gazillion lists of the prime suspects were dropped online, Sanaa Lathan was amongst ‘em.

And it looks like someone hit the nail on the head, ‘cos Tiffany, in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, apparently smiled when asked if it was Lathan that was the now-infamous biter.

Before it’s said – we know that a smile isn’t confirmation, but speculating is fun.

BUT, when Lathan was accused online previously, she tweeted: "Y'all are funny."

Then went on to tweet:  "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would've been a love bite."

We’re totes fine with it being a love bite though, like who wouldn’t want to give Beyoncé a lil’ love?

Getty

So maybe it wasn’t her, but then again, maybe it was. The greatest mystery of the millennial age carries on we guess.

It’s honestly getting to the point where we’re starting to believe it was one of us.

WHO BIT BEYONCÉ?

Latest News

Beyonce and Tiffany Haddish at a party
Tiffany Haddish Hints At Who Bit Beyoncé
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande's 'Dance To This' Is Here & It's A Chillout Dream
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Here's Where You Can Get All The Love Islanders Outfits On The High Street
Zedd and Diplo during their DJ sets
Diplo And Zedd Add Fuel To Their Twitter Feud
Dumbo (2019)
Watch The Stunning First Trailer For Disney's New Live-Action Dumbo Movie
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
You Won't believe How Much Pete Davidson Spent On Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring
KJ Apa Just Told Fans He’d “Love” Riverdale's Archie To Have A Romance With Kevin
From Megan McKenna To Hayley Hughes: 8 Reality Stars Who Ended Relationships Before Signing Up For A Show
Has TV Finally Gotten Over Its Daddy Issues?
Childish Gambino SNL 43 Performance of &#039;This Is America&#039;
Childish Gambino Performs 'This is America' For Free To School Kids In Chicago
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the amFAR Gala in Cannes 2018
OMG, Paris Hilton Could Be Making Her TV Comeback
The Girl in the Spider&#039;s Web
Claire Foy Looks Unrecognisable In First Trailer For 'The Girl In The Spider’s Web'
Lord Of The Rings TV Show Gets An Official Release Date

More From Beyoncé

Beyonce and Tiffany Haddish at a party
Tiffany Haddish Hints At Who Bit Beyoncé
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s On The Run II Tour: What We Know
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Beyoncé & JAY-Z's 'On The Run II' Tour Opens In Cardiff, Wales
From Ellen DeGeneres To Beyonce: 11 Celebrities Who Have Seriously Unexpected Royal Connections
Win Tickets To Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s On The Run II Tour
Beyonce Attempts To Lift Solange Up At Coachella And It Ends In An Epic On-Stage Fall
Beyoncé’s Coachella Make Up Included 3 High Street Products You Can Buy Right Now
One Of Beyonce’s Coachella Backing Dancers Predicted His Own Future
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Makes History with Legendary Coachella Set
Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
The Beyonce Biting Saga Continues As Chrissy Teigen Leads Stars Speaking Out
Beyoncé, JAY Z and Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Spotted Filming New Music Video
Blue Ivy Bid An Insane Amount Of Money On A Piece Of Art At An Auction

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Chloe Ferry Reveals Plans To Give Birth On TV And Lets Slip How Many Kids She And Sam Gowland Are Having
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”