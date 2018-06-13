Tiffany Haddish Hints At Who Bit Beyoncé

A quick FYI for anyone who’s been living under a rock – someone bit Beyoncé. And the world has been speculating who ever since.

Catch up with the latest MTV News >>>

Apologies to Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham, and every other actress that got accused of biting Queen B in the online uproar that ensued.

Because we allegedly have the suspect sussed.

Getty Images

Especially after Tiffany Haddish’s GQ interview, in which she let loose that it was indeed an actress that bit the megastar, and when a gazillion lists of the prime suspects were dropped online, Sanaa Lathan was amongst ‘em.

And it looks like someone hit the nail on the head, ‘cos Tiffany, in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, apparently smiled when asked if it was Lathan that was the now-infamous biter.

Before it’s said – we know that a smile isn’t confirmation, but speculating is fun.

BUT, when Lathan was accused online previously, she tweeted: "Y'all are funny."

Then went on to tweet: "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would've been a love bite."

We’re totes fine with it being a love bite though, like who wouldn’t want to give Beyoncé a lil’ love?

Getty

So maybe it wasn’t her, but then again, maybe it was. The greatest mystery of the millennial age carries on we guess.

It’s honestly getting to the point where we’re starting to believe it was one of us.

WHO BIT BEYONCÉ?