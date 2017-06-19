Beyoncé

The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

These Tweets are life.

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 15:01

No one might be too sure whether Beyoncé's twins have arrived yet or not, BUT given the rumours that it could've already happened, her fans are already bringing some serious lols via Twitter.

From hilarious gifs about the need for pics to fans downright denying the twins' birth until the news comes from the Queen's mouth herself, here's the top Twitter reactions to the birth of Beyonce's twins:

Latest News

Rita Ora - Your Song

Rita Ora Teases Her 'Your Song' Music Video With These Exclusive Pics...

Diplo Reveals The Worst Possible Thing That Could Happen During A DJ Set

10 Pesky Hair Removal Fails And How To Fix Them

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann’s Ex Arthur Collins Denies Involvement In London Nightclub Acid Attack

Rihanna Meets DJ Khaled's Son Asahd And It's Too Cute for Words

Beyonce voice role in new live action Lion King Movie

The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Confirmed To Join New MTV Dating Reality Show Single AF

Camila Cabello Advises Fans Not to Be Afraid of Their Emotions

Michael Phelps Is Going To Race An Actual Shark Because Sure Why Not

Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For 'Wiping Away' Her Tears In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Marnie Simpson Explains Her Decision To Give Up Lip Fillers For Good

Cheryl Calls Liam Payne ‘The Most Amazing Daddy’ With Ridiculously Cute Father’s Day Insta Post

All The Outfits From The iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2017 Red Carpet

North West and Penelope Disick Got The Cutest Matching Fluffy Puppies For their Birthdays

Jay Z Is About To Release A New Album REALLY SOON

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Zayn Malik Recruits Bella Hadid To Model His Zayn X Versus Fashion Line

More From Beyoncé

Beyonce voice role in new live action Lion King Movie

The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

Jay Z Is About To Release A New Album REALLY SOON

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Celebrity

Has Beyonce Finally Given Birth To Her Twins?

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Fan Account Of The Week: @queenbey.1

Celebrity

Beyoncé Celebrated Her Unborn Twins With The Most Insane Push Party

Style

Beyoncé Slams Rumours She’s Had Lip Fillers As Her Publicist Releases Greatest Statement Of All Time

Celebrity

Beyonce Placing A Restaurant Order Is The Latest Meme To Bewitch The Internet

Music

Hang On - Did Beyoncé & Adele Actually Outsell Drake In 2016?

Celebrity

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, And More Girls Who Run The World Rn

Music

Beyoncé Drops New 'Die With You' Video On Her 9th Wedding Anniversary With Jay Z

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Celebrity

Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne