The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

No one might be too sure whether Beyoncé's twins have arrived yet or not, BUT given the rumours that it could've already happened, her fans are already bringing some serious lols via Twitter.

From hilarious gifs about the need for pics to fans downright denying the twins' birth until the news comes from the Queen's mouth herself, here's the top Twitter reactions to the birth of Beyonce's twins:

All of the doctors fighting over who would deliver Beyoncé's twins 😂 pic.twitter.com/OCX9Td5MlJ — Javon (@jay__papi) June 14, 2017

Waiting on #Beyonce to post a picture of the twins like: pic.twitter.com/eUzIg3oIWt — Mamba Out (@LakerChick_Kee) June 18, 2017

The Carter Twins are Geminis omfg Beyoncé really hits the mark every time — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) June 18, 2017

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins, but Blue Ivy just lost 2/3 of her inheritance#SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/fsvNRNg2tW — Lori Hasland (@lorislifehacks) June 18, 2017

When Beyoncé's twins realise who they came out of: pic.twitter.com/rQfTyJhYIF — 🌻🍁 (@lifeof__) June 18, 2017

If Beyoncé has babies on your birthday it's not your birthday anymore. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 18, 2017

Let's work together hand in hand in making the world a better place for Beyoncé's twins — Parvati (@teztikelz) June 19, 2017

Somebody just said Beyoncé gone release the twins on tidal. pic.twitter.com/4kmk8w9pFf — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 18, 2017

happy fathers day to beyoncé only — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) June 18, 2017

everyone glued to their phones waiting for Beyonce's twins pic like pic.twitter.com/uNUo1gqjZS — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) June 18, 2017

DJ Khaled: "when will the twins be ready?"

Beyoncé: "they'll be born in-"

DJ Khaled: "no, for the studio." — FunnyPicsDepot (@FunnyPicsDepot) June 18, 2017

Refreshing Beyoncé's Instagram be like 🤳 pic.twitter.com/0XGrBXtKYd — Beyoncé (@BeyonceWeb) June 18, 2017

#Beyonce, sweetie. I know you're in recovery, but where are the pics? We've been pregnant with you for too long, honey. pic.twitter.com/IdI5xuuMNe — HOVA (@visualmamii) June 18, 2017

