Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee

Chanelle McCleary has received a formal warning by Big Brother after a heated argument with Kieran Lee resulted in her being called into the Diary Room for a stern word about "violent behaviour." Yikes.

The altercation began when fellow Ex On The Beach alumni Kieran sat next to Chanelle on the sofa and made a none-too-flattering comment about her lip size: “You can’t handle them fillers anymore."

Channel 5

Unimpressed by his remark, Chanelle spat in his direction and replied: "Why you commenting on my appearance, that’s so f*****g disrespectful. I think I look cute but why you trying to put me down.”

Still fuming, Chanelle then knocked his cap off and warned: “Don’t ever comment on my appearance again.”

Channel 5

Kieran responded by saying she should never have made the argument physical: “What the f**k you touching. Wow you’re so lucky you’re a girl" before walking off and saying “Wow stupid little c***.”

Later, viewers saw Chanelle being reprimanded by Big Brother for her reaction to the lip-filler jibe: "These actions are unacceptable in the Big Brother house.

Channel 5

"Spitting in someone’s direction is offensive, knocking someones hat off is violent and aggressive and unacceptable. As a result Big Brother is issuing you with a formal warning.”

Big Brother continues on Channel 5 tonight where the housemates will be tasked with looking after VIP guests Marnie Simpson, Gemma Collins, and Nicola McLean. What could go wrong?