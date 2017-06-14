Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee

Not impressed by his comment about lip-fillers.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 11:36

Chanelle McCleary has received a formal warning by Big Brother after a heated argument with Kieran Lee resulted in her being called into the Diary Room for a stern word about "violent behaviour." Yikes. 

The altercation began when fellow Ex On The Beach alumni Kieran sat next to Chanelle on the sofa and made a none-too-flattering comment about her lip size: “You can’t handle them fillers anymore."

Channel 5
Unimpressed by his remark, Chanelle spat in his direction and replied: "Why you commenting on my appearance, that’s so f*****g disrespectful. I think I look cute but why you trying to put me down.”

Still fuming, Chanelle then knocked his cap off and warned: “Don’t ever comment on my appearance again.”

Channel 5
Kieran responded by saying she should never have made the argument physical: “What the f**k you touching. Wow you’re so lucky you’re a girl" before walking off and saying “Wow stupid little c***.”

Later, viewers saw Chanelle being reprimanded by Big Brother for her reaction to the lip-filler jibe: "These actions are unacceptable in the Big Brother house.

Channel 5
"Spitting in someone’s direction is offensive, knocking someones hat off is violent and aggressive and unacceptable. As a result Big Brother is issuing you with a formal warning.”

Big Brother continues on Channel 5 tonight where the housemates will be tasked with looking after VIP guests Marnie Simpson, Gemma Collins, and Nicola McLean. What could go wrong?

 

Latest News

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee

Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal

Does This Prove That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Rekindled Their Relationship?

It’s Six Years Since Lady Gaga’s 'Born This Way' Was Number One

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Filming Has Begun As The Cast Tease What’s To Come

Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers

Jade Thirlwall Responds To Jasmine Role Rumours In Aladdin Remake

Has Lorde Secretly Been Running An Instagram Account About Onion Rings?

Love Island 2017: TWO Couples Have Sex, Another Splits And Olivia Fights With The Entire Villa

Bella Thorne Gets Real About Why Things Between Her And Scott Disick Didn't Work Out

Kylie Jenner And New Bae Travis Scott Just Got Matching Tattoos

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Meet The Badass Bishes Leading Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Anthem

Huge New Game 'Anthem' Is What You Get If All Your Fave Sci-fi Shooters Had A Love Child

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

Fan Account Of The Week: @queenbey.1

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Releasing Her ‘Bad Liar’ Film Tomorrow!

Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their secrets

Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE

More From Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag

TV Shows

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Celebrity

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship

Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

Celebrity

Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims

Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their secrets

Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE