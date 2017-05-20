Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Ouch.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 11:07

Chanelle McCleary has opened up about her decision to fly to Turkey and go under the knife for Brazilian Butt Lift surgery in preparation for her grand debut in the Big Brother house.

In a frank discussion with her fellow housemates, Chanelle spilled that she spent over £10,000 on a cosmetic surgery transformation that also included liposuction and lip fillers in a bid to look her best for the series.

Explaining the ins and outs of the procedure favoured by both Jemma Lucy and Abi Clarke, she shared: "I had an operation only two months ago. My bum, I had that Brazilian bum lift. They took fat out my double chin, my back, my tummy and put it in my bum."

That's not the only form of cosmetic surgery Chanelle underwent, with her experience of lip-fillers quickly turning into something of a nightmare: "I’ve got filler in my lips. I had to get it dissolved it were too much. It really hurt."

She also spoke about her decision to get botox injections in her forehead, saying that despite "not really needing" the interference she's happy with results: "I tried Botox in my [fore]head, I liked it. I don’t really need it."

Fair enough. 

 

