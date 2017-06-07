Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

It was only a matter of time before former Ex On The Beach star Chanelle McCleary unleashed her infamous WAAAAH in some poor unsuspecting housemate’s face – we just didn’t expect it to happen on the first night.

Yep, poor Tom Barber, aka the People’s Housemate, was tasked with exiling half of his fellow contestants from being citizens of the Big Brother house and decided that Channelle wasn’t worthy after consulting with the public.

He told her: "Sorry, you haven't got a badge. I was advised not to give it to you by the public cos you're loud. And you're annoying."

Chanelle’s response?

CLASSIC.

She added: "That's so annoying. I am not sly. I'm not two-faced. What you see is what you get. And they've not given me [one] just because I'm loud."

This means that she could be facing eviction this Friday alongside fellow exiled housemates Rebecca, Ralphiel, Hannah, Sukvinder, Arthur, Charlotte and Lotan.

Later on in the Diary Room, Chanelle revealed her true feelings about fellow Ex On The Beach babe Kayleigh Morris – and they weren’t good.

She raged: ‘He gave Kayleigh her citizenship and people called her a b***h. Because they’re both from b*****y Wales. Because I didn’t lick his a**e I didn’t get it. I’ve been nothing but nice, and now I’m slumming it!"

Oh dear.

Big Brother continues tonight at 10pm on Channel 5.

