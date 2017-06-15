Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

Not quite the VIP experience she'd hoped for.

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 10:56

Gemma Collins didn't quite get the Big Brother VIP experience she'd been hoping for after Chanelle McCleary decided to welcome the TOWIE star to the group by having a wee on her. 

For a little refresher, Marnie Simpson, Nicola McLean, and Gemma Collins have been drafted into the series, with the civilians being tasked to cater to their every whim in order to "earn their keep" on the show.

Channel 5
Joining Ex On The Beach star Chanelle for a dip in the hot tub, Gemma spotted that the civilian was behaving suspiciously: "You’re weeing by me!" she said. "No that’s really bad. Do you know that’s so f***ing bad, this is a p***take." 

Revealing that she felt "disgusted'" by the act, Gemma later sat down in the smoking area with Ellie and mulled over what had just happened: "No one has ever peed on me in my life. That's not my style!

She added: "I feel like my legs are itching from it."

Channel 5
Ellie then offered her two cents on the urination by confessing that she personally has only ever "weed in someone's mouth," which probably won't do much to make Gem feel any better about the situation. 

This all comes as Chanelle has been given a formal warning for her behaviour after she knocked Kieran Lee's hat off during a confrontation over her lip-fillers. Yikes. What could possibly happen next? 

 

 



 

