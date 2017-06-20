Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Has Zahida Allen Finally Buried Her Feud With Chanelle McCleary?

The pair infamously clashed on Ex On The Beach.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 14:48

Zahida Allen has proved that the past is well and truly in the past after coming forward to say that she finds Chanelle McCleary's antics on Big Brother "hilarious" and that she could even be a "dark horse" to win the competition. Woah. 

The pair infamously clashed on Ex On The Beach over Sean Pratt's affections with the spat continuing when Zahida accused Chanelle of making racist remarks - something that Chanelle has since branded "laughable and ridiculous."

Instagram/ZahidaAllen

In a plot twist that no-one saw coming, Zahida has now thrown her support behind her arch-nemesis: "She's really grown on us," she told New! "I don't condone what she did on Ex On The Beach, but she's actually got the potential to win Big Brother.

"I'm seeing such a different side to her. She's absolutely hilarious and I'm a bit gutted I didn't get to see that side of her on Ex On The Beach," she added. 

MTV

Explaining where their friendship first soured, Zahida claimed: "She was racist to us. She called us 'crusy naan bread', so I hated her and we argued on Twitter for ages. Then she wrote on Instagram, 'Don't come for me when you have a full head of some Ethiopian's hair.'

It's only now that she's begun to see a more sensitive side to Chan's character: "But it's weird now I've seen a side to her that is sensitive. I wouldn't say I've forgiven her, but I find her funny to watch.

"I don't think she's [Chanelle] right in the head! I can see her clashing with Kayleigh, who doesn't hold back with her opinions," Zahida correctly predicted. 

Channel 5

As for what she makes of her rival's pout, she replied: "I like the big fake lips look. I used to have no lips at all and I've had them done three time now. But I wouldn't go Chanelle's size. They're huge! I could get on her lips and sail away to another contintent."

What an image. So could this signal the end of their feud once and for all? 

Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 10pm tonight. 

