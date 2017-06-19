Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Kayleigh Morris has had her say on Big Brother's decision to eject her from the house following that explosive confrontation with Chanelle McCleary and it's safe to say she isn't too pleased about the outcome.

The spat escalated after Chanelle knocked Kayleigh's drink over and said she would "f***ing kill her" with Kayleigh then responding: "Are you f*****g joking, get her the f**k out of here bruv I'll smash your f*****g face in."

In the fallout of their argument, the decision was taken to given Chanelle a third and final warning over her behaviour with Kayleigh being given the orders to get packing and leave the house. Yikes.

Since then, Kayleigh has taken to Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace's column in The Sun to claim that she was just "defending" herself against Chanelle's persistent aggressive behaviour.

"I was just defending myself against Chanelle," she said. "I had no warning or final warning, yet she's demonstrated aggressive physical behaviour in the last 13 days.

"I don't want to play games. What I said in the Diary Room is what I told or would have then told the person. Too many people are quick to judge an outspoken individual but would be the first to be asked to fight their corner when needed. [It] pissed me off."

Admitting that she didn't play her cards right when it came to dealing with the situation, Kayleigh then expressed regret at how the spat might've come across to the public.

"I'm just not an astute enough game player to be clever about the situation. It's also really frustrating as I had so many happy times in the house but only the bad parts were aired, which I guess is the nature of the beast, but still..."

This comes as Chanelle reacted to Kayleigh's forced exit from the house: "It's not nice when anyone leaves, I'm not going to sit here and say 'hahaha', it's not nice when anyone goes," she began. "She's defo gonna unfollow me on Twitter now though."

Um. Oh dear.