Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Breaking her (sort of) silence.

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 14:38

Kayleigh Morris has had her say on Big Brother's decision to eject her from the house following that explosive confrontation with Chanelle McCleary and it's safe to say she isn't too pleased about the outcome.

The spat escalated after Chanelle knocked Kayleigh's drink over and said she would "f***ing kill her" with Kayleigh then responding: "Are you f*****g joking, get her the f**k out of here bruv I'll smash your f*****g face in."

In the fallout of their argument, the decision was taken to given Chanelle a third and final warning over her behaviour with Kayleigh being given the orders to get packing and leave the house. Yikes.

Channel 5
Since then, Kayleigh has taken to Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace's column in The Sun to claim that she was just "defending" herself against Chanelle's persistent aggressive behaviour.

"I was just defending myself against Chanelle," she said. "I had no warning or final warning, yet she's demonstrated aggressive physical behaviour in the last 13 days.

"I don't want to play games. What I said in the Diary Room is what I told or would have then told the person. Too many people are quick to judge an outspoken individual but would be the first to be asked to fight their corner when needed. [It] pissed me off."

Channel 5
Admitting that she didn't play her cards right when it came to dealing with the situation, Kayleigh then expressed regret at how the spat might've come across to the public. 

"I'm just not an astute enough game player to be clever about the situation. It's also really frustrating as I had so many happy times in the house but only the bad parts were aired, which I guess is the nature of the beast, but still..."

Channel 5
This comes as Chanelle reacted to Kayleigh's forced exit from the house: "It's not nice when anyone leaves, I'm not going to sit here and say 'hahaha', it's not nice when anyone goes," she began. "She's defo gonna unfollow me on Twitter now though."

Um. Oh dear. 

 

Latest News

Rita Ora - Your Song

Rita Ora Teases Her 'Your Song' Music Video With These Exclusive Pics...

Diplo Reveals The Worst Possible Thing That Could Happen During A DJ Set

10 Pesky Hair Removal Fails And How To Fix Them

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann’s Ex Arthur Collins Denies Involvement In London Nightclub Acid Attack

Rihanna Meets DJ Khaled's Son Asahd And It's Too Cute for Words

Beyonce voice role in new live action Lion King Movie

The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Confirmed To Join New MTV Dating Reality Show Single AF

Camila Cabello Advises Fans Not to Be Afraid of Their Emotions

Michael Phelps Is Going To Race An Actual Shark Because Sure Why Not

Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For 'Wiping Away' Her Tears In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Marnie Simpson Explains Her Decision To Give Up Lip Fillers For Good

Cheryl Calls Liam Payne ‘The Most Amazing Daddy’ With Ridiculously Cute Father’s Day Insta Post

All The Outfits From The iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2017 Red Carpet

North West and Penelope Disick Got The Cutest Matching Fluffy Puppies For their Birthdays

Jay Z Is About To Release A New Album REALLY SOON

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Zayn Malik Recruits Bella Hadid To Model His Zayn X Versus Fashion Line

More From Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Marnie Simpson has snogged Kieran Lee in the Big Brother house
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag

TV Shows

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Celebrity

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Celebrity

Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne