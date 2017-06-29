Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Lotan Says Vomiting Blood '150 Times' To Blame For His Behaviour

He was asked to leave the house after becoming embroiled in a row.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 16:39

In his first interview since leaving the Big Brother house, Lotan Carter has claimed the pain he was suffering from a stomach ulcer is what led to the aggressive behaviour he was kicked out for.

The stripper admitted that he was taken to hospital during his time in the house after vomiting blood '150' times and he claimed the pain he felt led him to behave in an aggressive way.

Copyright [Channel 5]

Lotan told the Sun Online that he was sufferring from a stomach ulcer and the stress of the house eventually caused it to burst, leaving him in extreme pain and vomiting blood - yikes!

He said: "I was vomiting blood, if you look at the video when they booted me out, you can see the hospital band on my wrist."

Lotan was removed from the house following a huge row in which he threw his drink at three of the female housemates, behaviour that Big Brother described as "completely unacceptable".

Channel 5

He was told by Big Brother: "Last night you threw your drink angrily at Isabelle, Chanelle and Hannah and then threw the empty bottle across the room. Later.. you used threatening language about a fellow housemate."

We hope Lotan makes a full recovery now that he is out of the house!

 

