Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Marnie Simpson has only been in the Big Brother house for a few hours and already has her eye on one housemate in particular.

Yep, the Geordie Shore babe has admitted (with a little help from Gemma Collins) that she’d totally snog Ex On The Beach’s Kieran.

In a diary room chat with Gemma and Nicola McLean, it all came out when Gem just blurted the news out.

“Marnie fancies Kieran,” the TOWIE babe said.

To which Marnie admitted: "He’s easy on the eye. I would [snog him] but I feel that girl’s like really hung up on him and I couldn’t do that.”

Said girl she was referring to was Rebecca, who as we all know has quite the history with Kieran after previously making an admission to her fellow housemates.

Marnie and co have stopped by to stay in Rose Cottage and receive VIP treatment, though what with Kayleigh having already gotten on her bad side we’re not sure it will all go to plan…

Big Brother continues on Channel 5 tonight, so be sure to tune in to catch all of the inevitable drama.