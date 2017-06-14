Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

But which one does she have her eye on?

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 16:20

Marnie Simpson has only been in the Big Brother house for a few hours and already has her eye on one housemate in particular.

Yep, the Geordie Shore babe has admitted (with a little help from Gemma Collins) that she’d totally snog Ex On The Beach’s Kieran.

Marnie Simpson wants to snog Kieran! | Day 9

In a diary room chat with Gemma and Nicola McLean, it all came out when Gem just blurted the news out.

“Marnie fancies Kieran,” the TOWIE babe said.

To which Marnie admitted: "He’s easy on the eye. I would [snog him] but I feel that girl’s like really hung up on him and I couldn’t do that.”

Said girl she was referring to was Rebecca, who as we all know has quite the history with Kieran after previously making an admission to her fellow housemates.

Marnie and co have stopped by to stay in Rose Cottage and receive VIP treatment, though what with Kayleigh having already gotten on her bad side we’re not sure it will all go to plan…

Big Brother continues on Channel 5 tonight, so be sure to tune in to catch all of the inevitable drama.

Latest News

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their lasts

This Is How Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Grafts Lads On Social Media - EXCLUSIVE

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Kylie Jenner Chops All Of Her Hair Off And Gets A Matching Tattoo With Travis Scott

Jeremy McConnell Allegedly Faces A 'Fresh Police Probe' After Argument With Stephanie Davis

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Gushes Over Justin Bieber And His Chopper – EXCLUSIVE

She’s Giving Us a Heart Attack – Demi Lovato Is Releasing a New Single on Friday

Ellen Page Stars In Creepy First Trailer For The Flatliners Remake

Bella Hadid Calls Out Invasive Paparazzi And Talks Jordan Barrett Dating Rumours

Kim Kardashian Is Launching her Own Makeup Line

Ariana Grande To Receive Honorary Citizenship Of Manchester

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee

Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal

Does This Prove That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Rekindled Their Relationship?

It’s Six Years Since Lady Gaga’s 'Born This Way' Was Number One

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Filming Has Begun As The Cast Tease What’s To Come

Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers

Jade Thirlwall Responds To Jasmine Role Rumours In Aladdin Remake

Has Lorde Secretly Been Running An Instagram Account About Onion Rings?

Love Island 2017: TWO Couples Have Sex, Another Splits And Olivia Fights With The Entire Villa

More From Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag

TV Shows

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Celebrity

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship

Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

Celebrity

Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy