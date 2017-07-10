Big Brother 2017: Sam Chaloner Puckers Up For Kieran Lee In A Game Of Truth Or Dare

When it comes to playing Truth or Dare in the Big Brother house - or literally anywhere else for that matter - the challenges are probably going to involve dishing up the deets about your sex life, snogging a friend, and, er, really not that much else.

Which is why Chanelle McCleary decided it's about time that two lads locked lips after one-time housemate Marnie Simpson set the standard by snogging Ellie Young earlier in the series. And who did she have her eye on but pals Sam and Kieran.

Channel 5

Introducing the idea to the house, she pointed out that Sam had been open to the idea of kissing a guy before: "You were very indecisice actually, but in the end you said you'd do it for a laugh," she recalled, to which he replied: "Yeah it doesn't bother me."

After a bit of back and forth about the mechanics of the kiss ("I'll kiss him but I'm not snogging him," Sam argued) the pair eventually decided to just get on with the smooch minus tongues while the rest of the group cheered on at the sidelines.

Channel 5

This isn't quite the first kiss in the house from Sam, with his romance with Ellie causing the rest of the housemates to scold them for snogging too loudly in bed. Meanwhile it's not all love in Big Brother, with Chanelle telling the judges of a beauty pageant (Hannah, Kieran and Sue) to "shove [the crown] up their a***s" after she crashed out of the competition.

