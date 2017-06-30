Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

Catch up on the latest celeb goss from MTV News in the vid above...

The Big Brother housemates barely had time to recover from Savannah O'Reilly's eviction last night before they were saddled with news that £15,000 has effectively vanished from their total prize fund.

In a twist that pretty much nobody saw coming, four familiar faces - Sam, Sue, Simon and Andrew - have finally got their shot of reality TV fame after losing out to People's Housemate Tom on the launch night of the series.

The shiny new housemates aren't technically in with a chance of running away with the competition but are competing against *each other* to win the generous amount of money siphoned off the winner's prize.

"Because they missed out on their first chance at becoming housemates they are not eligible to win Big Brother or to win the main prize. However, these four housemates have stolen £15,000 from your total prize fund," it was announced.

"The second chance housemate who lasts the longest in the competition will win this money. And that's not all, this week second chance housemates have great power in nominations.

Pointing out that the newbies are immune from eviction, Big Brother added: "All four are able to nominate and all four will be immune from the next public vote but for the rest of you, you will have to earn the right to nominate and influence the newcomer's nominations."

This comes as tensions in the house had finally died down after Lotan Carter's shock exit and follows recent evictee Savannah claiming she felt she was "treading on eggshells" in the house and "wasn't opinionated enough" to win the competition.

One thing's for sure - this new lot should definitely spice things up again.

Big Brother continues tonight at 10pm on Channel 5