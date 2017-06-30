Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

This won't do wonders for house morale.

Friday, June 30, 2017 - 12:34

Catch up on the latest celeb goss from MTV News in the vid above...

The Big Brother housemates barely had time to recover from Savannah O'Reilly's eviction last night before they were saddled with news that £15,000 has effectively vanished from their total prize fund.

In a twist that pretty much nobody saw coming, four familiar faces - Sam, Sue, Simon and Andrew - have finally got their shot of reality TV fame after losing out to People's Housemate Tom on the launch night of the series. 

The shiny new housemates aren't technically in with a chance of running away with the competition but are competing against *each other* to win the generous amount of money siphoned off the winner's prize. 

Channel 5

"Because they missed out on their first chance at becoming housemates they are not eligible to win Big Brother or to win the main prize. However, these four housemates have stolen £15,000 from your total prize fund," it was announced.

"The second chance housemate who lasts the longest in the competition will win this money. And that's not all, this week second chance housemates have great power in nominations.

Pointing out that the newbies are immune from eviction, Big Brother added: "All four are able to nominate and all four will be immune from the next public vote but for the rest of you, you will have to earn the right to nominate and influence the newcomer's nominations."

Channel 5

This comes as tensions in the house had finally died down after Lotan Carter's shock exit and follows recent evictee Savannah claiming she felt she was "treading on eggshells" in the house and "wasn't opinionated enough" to win the competition.

One thing's for sure - this new lot should definitely spice things up again. 

Big Brother continues tonight at 10pm on Channel 5

Latest News

6 Reasons Why Barcelona Is The Place To Live The High Life This Summer

Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

"F**k It!" Friday: Ariana Grande

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals New Feature That CHANGES EVERYTHING

13 Reasons Why Sónar Festival 2017 Was So Damn Hot

Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler gives us a tour of Brooklyn&#039;s nursery

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals Some Fans Mistake Brooklyn For A Girl Because Of His Cute Long Hair - EXCLUSIVE

ASOS Models Are Showing Off Their Stretch Marks And It's Awesome

Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have

Summer City Break Makeup Essentials

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

New Music Round-Up: JAY-Z, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars and more

Troian Bellisario Based Her Pretty Little Liars Accent On The Only Way Is Essex

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

What Actually Happens When You Try To Make Friends Online Using Bumble BFF

Courtney Act's Date Meets Shane For The First Time - So Did Sparks Still Fly?

Spider-Man Homecoming

10 Of The Best New Movies To See At The Cinema In Summer 2017

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Just Went Seriously Blonde And Obviously Looks Amazing

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

More From Big Brother

Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

Big Brother 2017: Lotan Says Vomiting Blood '150 Times' To Blame For His Behaviour

Big Brother 2017: Public Voting Stats Reveal The Housemates Most In Danger Of Eviction

TV Shows

Explosive Drama Erupts On Big Brother As Lotan Carter Smashes His Way Out Of The House

Marnie Simpson Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Kayleigh Morris's Exit From Big Brother

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Chanelle And Kayleigh's Big Brother Feud | MTV News

Big Brother: Lateysha Grace Thinks Chanelle McCleary Should Have Left With ‘Irrelevant’ Kayleigh Morris

Big Brother

Lateysha Grace's Big Brother Round Up: Kayleigh's Exit, Marnie's Flirting And More!

Lateysha Grace Reveals Her Sister Has DUMPED Big Brother's Tom Barber: 'He's A D***head'

Big Brother

Lateysha Grace Reveals Which Big Brother Star Has Been Dumped By Their Partner | MTV News

Marnie Simpson Wants A Date With Big Brother’s Kieran Lee: 'I’ve Been Stalking Him'

Big Brother 2017: Has Zahida Allen Finally Buried Her Feud With Chanelle McCleary?

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Marnie Simpson Says She Loves Casey Johnson As They Get Close In Cancun

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie