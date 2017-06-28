Big Brother 2017: Public Voting Stats Reveal The Housemates Most In Danger Of Eviction

Catch up on the latest from MTV News...

In a move that takes the guesswork out of predicting which housemate will be asked to pack their bags and leave the Big Brother house, bosses have only gone and released the voting stats detailing who exactly could be in the firing line.

While there is still room a lot of manouevere between now and Thursday's (June 29) eviction, Isabelle Warburton is the main housemate in the red after receiving a whopping 35.62% of the independently verifiied public vote. Yikes.

Channel 5

Following up behind her is Hannah Agboola with a pretty significant 13.01% share and Tom Barber with 11.93%. The housemate who can probably breathe a sigh of relief is Kieran Lee who only received a tiny 0.76% of the total vote.

Here’s how it’s looking! Statistics were independently verified earlier this evening, before the broadcast of the main show at 10pm. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/jQRpxDlXuy — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 27, 2017

This week's eviction has been dramatic from the off-set, with all eleven housemates being dropped in the danger zone as punishment for that chaotic exit from Lotan Carter.

Still, reckon this could all change in time by Thursday? Only time will tell.

Big Brother continues at 10pm tonight on Channel 5