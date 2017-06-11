Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Big Brother housemates and viewers were both outraged when Chanelle McCleary decided to pee in the hot tub.

The former Ex on the Beach star was having a casual chat with Raphael Korine as they took a dip in the outdoor tub when she dropped a shocking confession.

getty

“I'm having a wee... I hope they haven't just put chlorine in it,” she said.

Seemingly finding the situation amusing, Raphael then laughed: “Why are you weeing? There's a toilet over there!”

Five

Despite the pair giggling about it, Big Brother spotted a possible health risk – and imposed an immediate ban on the hot tub for all contestants.

“The hot tub is now out of bounds until further notice,” declared.

Five

Chanelle had previously released her bladder in the hot tub – with since-evicted housemate Mandy Longworth confronting her to ask: “Have you been weeing in it again Chanelle? I saw it go green!”

Viewers took to Twitter to express their shock at the scenes, with one typing: “Okay. I’m done with Chan after she pissed in the pool. Revolting.”