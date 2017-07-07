Ex On The Beach's Jemma Lucy Set To Be Explosive Addition To The Celebrity Big Brother Line Up?

The upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother is starting to sound a whole lot more exciting since it's just been confirmed that Ex on the Beach's Jemma Lucy is set to take up residence in the infamous abode.

The tattood reality babe, who is never one to bite her tongue, is set to spice things up as she joins the likes of Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding and Megan McKenna's ex Jordan Davies.

According to reports, Jemma is planning on sexing up the house and won't be holding back if she's asked about her famous exes, meaning a certain Stephen Bear could be in a spot of trouble.

A source told The Sun: “Jemma’s not afraid to speak her mind so this series of CBB could be explosive! Her exes might have to keep a close eye on the show – you never know what Jemma might say."

If her stints on Ex on the Beach are anything to go by, we know Jemma can be fiery as hell and we just hope the other housemates don't get on her bad side (Who are we kidding that's exactly what we hope is going to happen).

Helen Lederer and Derek Acorah have also been confirmed as housemates for the upcoming channel 5 series.

🖕🏼✌🏼 🖕🏼✌🏼 A post shared by J E M L U C Y (@jemlucy) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

We can't wait to see Jemma bring the dramz when the series premieres on August 3.

