Explosive Drama Erupts On Big Brother As Lotan Carter Smashes His Way Out Of The House

There was explosive drama on Big Brother in scenes aired on Saturday night that saw Lotan Carter smash his way out of the house.

The stripping Dreamboy from Essex flipped out after recent housemate Isabelle Warburton took the mickey out of his continued longing for his ex-fiance.

But none of the housemates could have predicted Lotan flipping out quite as dramatically as he did – as he smashed open the emergency exit and demanded to be allowed out of the house.

Ellie Young immediately broke down into uncontrollable tears and Tom Barker was left running around shouting “NO!”

But Lotan’s dramatic walk out was short lived as he was ushered back into the house through the Diary Room by security.

"I couldn't deal with it any more so I thought f**k it," Lotan said as he say in the diary room chair and calmed down.

"I smashed the exit door and walked through," he explained.

"Security were right there and then I was let in through the diary room door. And now I'm going to go to bed," he continued.

"I am going to do my time the way I intended to. So I will leave when I am asked to leave. I'm not going to leave any time before," he said - vowing not to quit the show.

"It just got a bit much and I needed to get the hell away," he explained further.

