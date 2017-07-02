Is This The Reason Big Brother's Simone Was Kicked Off The X Factor?

Big Brother’s Second Chance Housemate Simone Reed has been inside a big house before – jail.

According to reports, the fun loving 28-year-old spent time behind bars after headbutting a 51-year-old in a fight.

The Daily Star Sunday reports that the reality star was found guilty of affray and sentenced to six months in jail in 2009.

Simone had applied to appear on The X Factor in 2013, the report adds, but was booted off the show when producers uncovered her criminal past.

Simone became one of the Second Chance Housemates on Thursday – entering the BB house alongside Andrew Cruickshanks, Sam Chaloner and Sue Evans.

The four contestants cannot win the competition – but whoever places highest toward the final, will be awarded a cut of the overall Big Brother prize fund.

However the Daily Star thinks fans will be outraged to know about Simone’s past.

The party will never end when Simone is around! 🎉🎉🎉 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Xwemr095wQ — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) July 1, 2017

“Many viewers will be furious that someone like her is being given such a privileged platform and the chance to carve out a TV career,” a source told the paper.

Jeez, what about actual second chances in life, guys?

