Big Brother

Is This The Reason Big Brother's Simone Was Kicked Off The X Factor?

The reality star has allegedly been inside a big house before...

Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 12:14

Big Brother’s Second Chance Housemate Simone Reed has been inside a big house before – jail.

According to reports, the fun loving 28-year-old spent time behind bars after headbutting a 51-year-old in a fight.

Five

The Daily Star Sunday reports that the reality star was found guilty of affray and sentenced to six months in jail in 2009.

Simone had applied to appear on The X Factor in 2013, the report adds, but was booted off the show when producers uncovered her criminal past.

Getty

Simone became one of the Second Chance Housemates on Thursday – entering the BB house alongside Andrew Cruickshanks, Sam Chaloner and Sue Evans.

The four contestants cannot win the competition – but whoever places highest toward the final, will be awarded a cut of the overall Big Brother prize fund.

However the Daily Star thinks fans will be outraged to know about Simone’s past.

“Many viewers will be furious that someone like her is being given such a privileged platform and the chance to carve out a TV career,” a source told the paper.

Jeez, what about actual second chances in life, guys?

WATCH! The Most Explosive Flip Outs In Reality Show History

Latest News

The Romance Between Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Is Heating Up As They Search For Love On MTV's Single AF

Louis Tomlinson Just Posted The Cutest Photo Of His Son With A Guitar

Vicky Pattison Brings Chaos And Lols To Channel 4's Sunday Brunch

Charlotte Crosby Stuns Fans With Shorter Hair As She Heads Out To Surprise Stephen Bear

Holly Hagan Channels Her Inner Scary Spice For Sizzling Wild Print Selfie

Find Out Which Past Love Island Winner Might Be Joining The Cast Of Towie

Is This The Reason Big Brother's Simone Was Kicked Off The X Factor?

Farrah Abraham And Courtney Act Team Up For A Double Date On Their Single AF Search For Love

The Maccabees Bring Out Mystery Jets, Jack Penate and Jamie T At Their Last Ever Show

Farrah Abraham gets cosy with her Single AF date Luca

Farrah Abraham Gets Cosy AF With Her Single AF Date Luca

Today is the day we are most likely to have sex

Today Is The Day You Are Most Likely To Have Sex In The Whole Of 2017

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Is John a little Jealous of his brother Edward&#039;s success on Single AF?

Jedward's John Is Jealous Of Edward’s Single AF Date So Buys An Air Stewardess Some Earrings

Calvin Harris has admitted that calling out Taylor Swift on Twitter really wasn’t cool

Calvin Harris Has Sorta Apologised For His Behaviour After Splitting Up With Taylor Swift

Adele has posted an emotional statement about cancelling the last two dates of her world tour

Adele Is Totally ‘Heartbroken’ Over Cancelling Last Two London Shows

Beyonce and Jay Z&#039;s twins are probably called Rumi and Sir - why else would the couple trademark those names?

The Internet Thinks Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Are Called Rumi And Sir Because Of Some Trademark Paperwork

Geordie Shore&#039;s Vicky Pattison and Nathan Henry will both appear on All Star Driving School

Vicky Pattison And Nathan Henry Are On All Star Driving School Together And Its Just Too Exciting

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Chloe Ferry Made Her Stop Shagging Stephen Bear ‘Mid-Thrust’

Farrah's Latest Single AF Date Did NOT Go As She Expected

Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

More From Big Brother

Celebrity

Is This The Reason Big Brother's Simone Was Kicked Off The X Factor?

Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

Big Brother 2017: Lotan Says Vomiting Blood '150 Times' To Blame For His Behaviour

Big Brother 2017: Public Voting Stats Reveal The Housemates Most In Danger Of Eviction

TV Shows

Explosive Drama Erupts On Big Brother As Lotan Carter Smashes His Way Out Of The House

Marnie Simpson Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Kayleigh Morris's Exit From Big Brother

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Chanelle And Kayleigh's Big Brother Feud | MTV News

Big Brother: Lateysha Grace Thinks Chanelle McCleary Should Have Left With ‘Irrelevant’ Kayleigh Morris

Big Brother

Lateysha Grace's Big Brother Round Up: Kayleigh's Exit, Marnie's Flirting And More!

Lateysha Grace Reveals Her Sister Has DUMPED Big Brother's Tom Barber: 'He's A D***head'

Big Brother

Lateysha Grace Reveals Which Big Brother Star Has Been Dumped By Their Partner | MTV News

Marnie Simpson Wants A Date With Big Brother’s Kieran Lee: 'I’ve Been Stalking Him'

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Geordie Shore&#039;s Vicky Pattison and Nathan Henry will both appear on All Star Driving School
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison And Nathan Henry Are On All Star Driving School Together And Its Just Too Exciting

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Chloe Ferry Made Her Stop Shagging Stephen Bear ‘Mid-Thrust’

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’