Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates
She's not holding back, guys!
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 15:41
Lateysha Grace, the true winner of last year's Big Brother in our humble opinion, is back! The former Valleys babe will be sharing her thoughts on the hapenings inside the Big Brother 2017 house throughout the series, starting with the motely crew who entered its doors last night. Take it away Lateysha...
Big Brother 2017 Official Line Up
-
Copyright [Channel 5]1 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]2 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]3 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]4 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]5 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]6 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]7 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]8 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]9 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]10 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]11 of 12
-
Copyright [Channel 5]12 of 12
Latest News
How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Women
Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
Suicide Squad 2 Is Coming SOONER Than You Think
Selena Gomez Has Said Actual Words About Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX
How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass
Your Weekly Horoscopes | 6th June - 12th June 2017
Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates
Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Gushes Over Ex Nathan Massey As She Shares First Baby Scan
Who Is Kieran Lee? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
Want To Sleep In A Tree House Hanging From A Crane? You’re In Luck.
Who Is Chanelle McCleary? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss
Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017
Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home
These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone
Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Her “Supportive” Relationship With The Weeknd
The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island
Ariana Grande And Her Team 'Get Tattoos Of Manchester Bee' To Honour Victims
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
More From Big Brother
Celebrity
Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates
Big Brother
Lateysha Grace Gives Her Opinion On This Year's Big Brother Housemates
Celebrity
Who Is Kieran Lee? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
Celebrity
Who Is Chanelle McCleary? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
Celebrity
Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!
Big Brother 2017 Official Line Up
Celebrity
Six Of The New Big Brother Housemates Have Been Revealed And Ex On The Beach’s Kayleigh Morris Is One Of Them
TV Shows
The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed
Movies
Big Brother Debuts 2017 Eye As The Series Pledges To Reflect The 'Culture Clash Of Modern Britain'
TV Shows
Big Brother Just Announced A Huge Twist For The Next Series
Celebrity
Laura Carter Claims Celebrity Big Brother Winner Stephen Bear ‘Begged Her For A Booty Call’
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T
Celebrity
Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails
Celebrity
Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Celebrity
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV
Celebrity
Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!
TV Shows