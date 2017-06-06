Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Forget the dramas inside the Big Brother house for a second because there's plenty of drama also going on between former CBB housemates Stephanie Davis and Marnie Simpson.

Yep, things have been getting a little heated this week outside the house, and it all started when Steph essentially called Marnie and ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor's relationship 'fake' - something Marnie naturally wasn't here for in the slightest.

"If you're doing it for the wrong reason it won't last," Steph wrote in her column in The Mirror. "Loads of people have tried to copy us since, just look at Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor.

"They were trying to copy me and Jez so badly that you could just see through it - and look what that happened."

Ouch.

Naturally Marnie wasn't having that and shut Steph right down with a few pointed words on Twitter, saying: "God Stephanie Davis is such a delusional individual. I genially feel sorry for her. [sic]"

God Stephanie Davis is such a delusional individual. I genially feel sorry for her. 👀 — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) June 7, 2017

Followed by this gem:

DOUBLE OUCH.