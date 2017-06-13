Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

It's finally been announced which celebrities have been recruited to shake up this series of Big Brother and let's just say the VIP guests are guaranteed to ruffle a few feathers in the house.

The reports about show bosses deciding to unleash some star potential on the series kicked off after Big Brother announced the promise of a new task involving some major names. Ooh-er.

It's now been revealed that the three celebrities set to join in with the antics on Channel 5 are Nicola McLean, TOWIE star Gemma Collins, and none other than Geordie Shore gal Marnie Simpson . Hoorah.

We don't know an awful lot about what the celebs will actually be getting up to, but we *do* know that the housemates will have to earn their keep by catering to the "diva demands" of the trio, which sounds like it could get very intense very quickly.

The entrance is all set to kick off tomorrow, with the housemates reacting to their new celebrity guests at 10pm on Channel 5.