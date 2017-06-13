Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House
It's all about to get ~seriously~ interesting.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 13:54
It's finally been announced which celebrities have been recruited to shake up this series of Big Brother and let's just say the VIP guests are guaranteed to ruffle a few feathers in the house.
The reports about show bosses deciding to unleash some star potential on the series kicked off after Big Brother announced the promise of a new task involving some major names. Ooh-er.It's now been revealed that the three celebrities set to join in with the antics on Channel 5 are Nicola McLean, TOWIE star Gemma Collins, and none other than Geordie Shore gal Marnie Simpson. Hoorah. We don't know an awful lot about what the celebs will actually be getting up to, but we *do* know that the housemates will have to earn their keep by catering to the "diva demands" of the trio, which sounds like it could get very intense very quickly.
The entrance is all set to kick off tomorrow, with the housemates reacting to their new celebrity guests at 10pm on Channel 5.
Latest News
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE
Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House
Selena Gomez Is Releasing Her ‘Bad Liar’ Film Tomorrow!
Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?
Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE
Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Summer Vacation Collection And It Looks Unreal
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Want Love Island’s Marcel To Perform With Blazin' Squad At Their Wedding And Our Lives Are Made
Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag
Katy Perry Responds To Taylor Swift's Shady Streaming Move
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House
From Gangsters To Models, Jonas Blue Gives Us The Inside Story On His ‘Mama’ Video
Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims
Liam Payne Says He’s Had ’No Complaints In That Department’ When It Comes To His Sex Life
Love Island 2017: Chris Declares ‘Everyone Fancies Me’ As Another Couple Call It Quits
Bella Hadid Liked A Pic Of The Weeknd On Instagram And It Did Not Go Unnoticed
Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead Gives Birth To Baby Girl As Boyfriend JP Shares First Pic
You’ve Never Seen A Mario Game Like This: Mario Is Teaming Up With Rayman’s Rabbids And It’s Bonkers
11 Things We Learned From The Massive New Game Reveals At Ubisoft's E3 2017 Show
More From Big Brother
Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag
TV Shows
This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…
Celebrity
Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship
Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery
Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris
Celebrity
Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star
Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates
Big Brother
Lateysha Grace Gives Her Opinion On This Year's Big Brother Housemates
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'
Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag
TV Shows