Big Brother

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Kayleigh Morris and Arthur Fulford have had an epic fall out

Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 12:06

The award for most explosive argument on Big Brother 2017 (so far) has to go to Kayleigh Morris and Arthur Fulford.

Trouble arose in scenes that aired on Saturday night which showed tensions erupt following the eviction of Mandy Longworth.

Getty
Arthur got stroppy as the housemates mocked his accent - his temper likely not helped by the fact that Big Brother had locked the toilet door abnd he needed to wee.

Sensitive Arthur snapped at the housemates declaring he felt he was being bullied - with Kayliegh taking the brunt of his anger.

Five
Not taking the accusation lying down, however, Kayleigh hit back and said Arthur was the true bully of the house.

F-bombs were launched, C-bombs were dropped, and basically there was a lot of expletive filled remarks from Kayleigh until Arthur hit back with his own savage comment - declaring that Kayleigh was NOT a woman.

"I've given my life to women but I'm telling you now, you're not a woman. There's no way any woman would behave this way," Arthur scathed.

Kayleigh ERUPTS at Arthur | Day 5

But Kayleigh fired back: "Leave me the f**k alone. You are playing a silly little f***ing game, f***ing pissed me off you little weirdo. I'm going to make your life hell! I'm not a woman? I have a f***ing vagina you f***ing freak!"

Her promise to make Arthur's life "hell" did leave him looking a little concerned as he retreated to the kitchen - so we suspect this won't be the last argument between these two.

Latest News

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa

Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl

Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

JK Rowling Defends Theresa May And All Women From Vile Twitter Slur

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Here Is Why The Babadook Is Being Hailed As The Unlikely LGBTQ Hero Of 2017

Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' Hits All-Time Chart High At No.2!

Together opening party at Amnesia, Ibiza 2017

5 Things We Learnt At The Together At Amnesia Opening Party

Unusual BnBs - Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

The Funniest Tweets That Sum Up The ~Journey~ That Was This General Election

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Take The 5 Second Challenge

More From Big Brother

TV Shows

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Celebrity

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship

Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

Celebrity

Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates

Big Brother

Lateysha Grace Gives Her Opinion On This Year's Big Brother Housemates

Celebrity

Who Is Kieran Lee? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Celebrity

Who Is Chanelle McCleary? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Trending Articles

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Celebrity

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Celebrity

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?