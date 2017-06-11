This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

The award for most explosive argument on Big Brother 2017 (so far) has to go to Kayleigh Morris and Arthur Fulford.

Trouble arose in scenes that aired on Saturday night which showed tensions erupt following the eviction of Mandy Longworth.

Getty

Arthur got stroppy as the housemates mocked his accent - his temper likely not helped by the fact that Big Brother had locked the toilet door abnd he needed to wee.

Sensitive Arthur snapped at the housemates declaring he felt he was being bullied - with Kayliegh taking the brunt of his anger.

Five

Not taking the accusation lying down, however, Kayleigh hit back and said Arthur was the true bully of the house.

F-bombs were launched, C-bombs were dropped, and basically there was a lot of expletive filled remarks from Kayleigh until Arthur hit back with his own savage comment - declaring that Kayleigh was NOT a woman.

"I've given my life to women but I'm telling you now, you're not a woman. There's no way any woman would behave this way," Arthur scathed.

But Kayleigh fired back: "Leave me the f**k alone. You are playing a silly little f***ing game, f***ing pissed me off you little weirdo. I'm going to make your life hell! I'm not a woman? I have a f***ing vagina you f***ing freak!"

Her promise to make Arthur's life "hell" did leave him looking a little concerned as he retreated to the kitchen - so we suspect this won't be the last argument between these two.