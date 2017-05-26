Big Brother

Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Let's all get to know her just a little bit better.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 17:28

Do you recognise Big Brother contestant Kayleigh Morris? If she does look at least vaguely familiar to you, it's probably because she starred on two dramatic seasons Ex On The Beach that were literally anything but forgettable. 

The 28 year-old will go down in reality TV history as the woman who once branded Jemma Lucy "a used condom" and then made headlines for telling her boyfriend that she'd "killed his cat" in the middle of an argument. Yikes. She didn't, by the way. 

Phew. 

1. She's a clothing concession manager from Port Talbot in Wales who's determined to prove herself in the world of business.

Keen to overthrow that "bimbo" label, Kayleigh is committed to proving that she's got the knack for being a "successful" career woman in her own right. You tell 'em, Kayleigh.

Getty

2. She's been romantically linked to both footballer Ashley Cain and Just Tattoo Of Us host Stephen Bear during his pre-Charlotte Crosby years.

But she's currently going out with Take Me Out's Conrad Williams, so romance in the house looks to be very much off the cards. Boo. 

🔐 @conrad_williams

🔐 @conrad_williams

A post shared by Kαуℓєιgh Morris🐝| (@kayleighmariemorrisx) on

3. She was involved in a world-famous tussle with Jemma Lucy on Ex On The Beach after shouting the immortal words: "You look like a used condom!" 

In unrelated news, Kayleigh said her one major weakness is "not thinking" before she speaks and being completely unable to keep her emotions in check. Yikes. Jemma can definitely vouch for that. 

Loving life ..... ✌🏼

Loving life ..... ✌🏼

A post shared by Kαуℓєιgh Morris🐝| (@kayleighmariemorrisx) on

4. She once convinced her then-boyfriend that she'd murdered his cat in a vicious argument about his supposed cheating. 

“I was convinced he cheated. I was so distraught," she told Fabulous Magazine.

“I wrecked his flat in a rage, tearing up pictures of us and kicking in his TV. When Carl finally called me the next day, I was still so livid, I lied and told him I had killed his cat while I was meant to be looking after it. He broke down, but I didn’t feel ashamed.”

Ruthless.

"Resting B face" 🤷🏽‍♀️

"Resting B face" 🤷🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Kαуℓєιgh Morris🐝| (@kayleighmariemorrisx) on

5. She's psyched up for the challenge of being put in a high-pressure environment with a bunch of conflicting personalities. 

"You will be put in an environment where you will either sink or swim with lots of different personalities," she pointed out.

"Sunshine mixed with a bit of hurricane" 🙋🏽

"Sunshine mixed with a bit of hurricane" 🙋🏽

A post shared by Kαуℓєιgh Morris🐝| (@kayleighmariemorrisx) on

Best of luck in the house, Kayleigh.  

Now check out the moment we first met Kayleigh during her appearance on Ex On The Beach:

 

 

Latest News

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Women

Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad 2 Is Coming SOONER Than You Think

Selena Gomez Has Said Actual Words About Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Pokken Tournament DX

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

Your Weekly Horoscopes | 6th June - 12th June 2017

Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Gushes Over Ex Nathan Massey As She Shares First Baby Scan

Who Is Kieran Lee? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Want To Sleep In A Tree House Hanging From A Crane? You’re In Luck.

Who Is Chanelle McCleary? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Despicable Me 3

Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017

Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home

These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone

Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Her “Supportive” Relationship With The Weeknd

The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island

Ariana Grande And Her Team 'Get Tattoos Of Manchester Bee' To Honour Victims

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

More From Big Brother

Celebrity

Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Lateysha Grace Has Her Say On This Year's Big Brother Housemates

Big Brother

Lateysha Grace Gives Her Opinion On This Year's Big Brother Housemates

Celebrity

Who Is Kieran Lee? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Celebrity

Who Is Chanelle McCleary? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Celebrity

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

Big Brother 2017 Official Line Up

Six of the new Big Brother 2017 housemates have been revealed ahead of the show&#039;s launch on Monday
Celebrity

Six Of The New Big Brother Housemates Have Been Revealed And Ex On The Beach’s Kayleigh Morris Is One Of Them

TV Shows

The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed

Movies

Big Brother Debuts 2017 Eye As The Series Pledges To Reflect The 'Culture Clash Of Modern Britain'

TV Shows

Big Brother Just Announced A Huge Twist For The Next Series

Celebrity

Laura Carter Claims Celebrity Big Brother Winner Stephen Bear ‘Begged Her For A Booty Call’

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Celebrity

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV

Celebrity

Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy