Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Do you recognise Big Brother contestant Kayleigh Morris? If she does look at least vaguely familiar to you, it's probably because she starred on two dramatic seasons Ex On The Beach that were literally anything but forgettable.

The 28 year-old will go down in reality TV history as the woman who once branded Jemma Lucy "a used condom" and then made headlines for telling her boyfriend that she'd "killed his cat" in the middle of an argument. Yikes. She didn't, by the way.

Phew.

1. She's a clothing concession manager from Port Talbot in Wales who's determined to prove herself in the world of business.

Keen to overthrow that "bimbo" label, Kayleigh is committed to proving that she's got the knack for being a "successful" career woman in her own right. You tell 'em, Kayleigh.

2. She's been romantically linked to both footballer Ashley Cain and Just Tattoo Of Us host Stephen Bear during his pre-Charlotte Crosby years.

But she's currently going out with Take Me Out's Conrad Williams, so romance in the house looks to be very much off the cards. Boo.

3. She was involved in a world-famous tussle with Jemma Lucy on Ex On The Beach after shouting the immortal words: "You look like a used condom!"

In unrelated news, Kayleigh said her one major weakness is "not thinking" before she speaks and being completely unable to keep her emotions in check. Yikes. Jemma can definitely vouch for that.

4. She once convinced her then-boyfriend that she'd murdered his cat in a vicious argument about his supposed cheating.

“I was convinced he cheated. I was so distraught," she told Fabulous Magazine.

“I wrecked his flat in a rage, tearing up pictures of us and kicking in his TV. When Carl finally called me the next day, I was still so livid, I lied and told him I had killed his cat while I was meant to be looking after it. He broke down, but I didn’t feel ashamed.”

Ruthless.

5. She's psyched up for the challenge of being put in a high-pressure environment with a bunch of conflicting personalities.

"You will be put in an environment where you will either sink or swim with lots of different personalities," she pointed out.

Best of luck in the house, Kayleigh.

