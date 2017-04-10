Who Is Kieran Lee? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

For anyone out there who's convinced they recognise Big Brother star Kieran Lee, it's time to feel vindicated that the self-confessed 'serial cheater' (yeah don't shout about it, pal) once starred on Ex On The Beach.

So, now that he's very much back on our TV schedule, we figured it was about time to find out everything we possibly can about the CCTV Installation Engineer who's got a bit of a reputation for being a lothario. Of course.

1. He works as a CCTV Installation Engineer but has a secret double life as a 'honey trapper' for a private detective agency.

The 25 year-old is the go-to guy that suspicious men hire if they feel like their partner might be tempted to cheat on them. Go figure. It's also worth mentioning that the entire business is run by fellow housemate Rebecca Jane.

2. He reckons the Big Brother house is the perfect landscape to test any survival skills he's picked up from Bear Grylls.

When asked what he's most looking forward to about joining the series, he replied: "I want to see how I’ll cope in an environment where I’m trapped and have no control over what I do or where I go."

3. Despite being a "serial cheater" off-pitch he's a super keen and hopefully halfway-honest football player IRL.

He's played for Barnoldswick Town FC, Nelson, and Clitheroe, meaning there are *some* occasions when he can play by the rules.

4. He once accidentally rang his mum while having sex which surely deserves a point of it's own. Yikes.

The horror, the horror.

5. He's convinced that all the women in the house will be "fighting" over his affections.

Even though he's admitted to having a "sexual relationship" with employer Rebecca in the past, he's apparently more than ready to play the field in the house.

Um, yeah. That should definitely be interesting.

