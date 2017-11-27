Big Sean's Reaction To His Ex Naya Rivera's Arrest Is Savage AF

View the lyrics

If Young Metro don't trust you I'ma shoot you



Last night took an L, but tonight I bounce back

Wake up every morning, by the night, I count stacks

Knew that ass was real when I hit, it bounce back

(You ain't getting checks)

Last night took an L, but tonight I bounce back

Boy, I been broke as hell, cashed a check and bounced back

D town LAX, every week I bounce back

If you a real one, then you know how to bounce back



Don't owe nobody, owe nobody

Always on the fuckin' job, I got no hobbies

Got the city fuckin' with me cause I'm homegrown

Vibin' out more than my phone though

Leave me ‘lone, me on my own though

Look, I cut that bitch off like an edit

My daddy a G, it's genetics (Straight up)

I heard ya new shit, it's pathetic

Ya contract should be s-shredded

Took my dogs on a private jet from the public housing

I kept it G, yeah, one thousand

Clique star studded like the Paramount mountain

Everything I do is righteous

Betting on me is the right risk

Even in a fucking crisis

I'm never on some switching sides shit

I switch gears to the night shift

Blacking out cause I'm enlightened

God talk to me in silence

But I hear him every time mane

(Thank you God, God bless you, thank you so much)



Last night took an L, but tonight I bounce back

Wake up every morning, by the night, I count stacks

Knew that ass was real when I hit, it bounce back

(You ain't getting checks)

Last night took an L, but tonight I bounce back

Boy, I been broke as hell, cashed a check and bounced back

D town LAX, every week I bounce back

If you a real one, then you know how to bounce back



Look, I woke up in beast mode

With my girl, that's beauty and the beast though

Been top 5, these niggas sleep though

Only thing that sold out is the seats though (Never sold my soul, never will never have)

Nigga how dare you stand before me and not respect my authority

If you fuck with my glory I'ma drop the L and get gory

I done did everything expect worry

Hella drama, my life story

Faith of a mustard seed, I kept growing

I knew that this life was meant for me

Niggas change up more than wishin' wells

Karma come around I'll wish 'em well

Livin' like I'm on a limitless pill

I kill the scene like I'm Denzel

Crazy like my jacket strapped up

Nigga I don't act but I'll act up

Brown paper bag like the lunch packed up

Back, back, back, back up

Nigga I'ma need like 10 feet

Or get stomped out with ten feet

I'ma always lose my temper

You cannot "count to ten" me

If I lose 1, I bounce back like 2, 3 did with 4, 5

Seen court rooms and court sides, ain't too many seen both sides

Nigga fuck what you know

Nigga I'm takin' back control

The under dog just turned into the wolf and the hunger steady grows

Yeah, I call shots while you call off

Never takin' summer or fall off

When you stay that committed to it, you just fall down and never fall off



Last night took an L, but tonight I bounce back

Wake up every morning, by the night, I count stacks

Knew that ass was real when I hit, it bounce back

(You ain't getting checks)

Last night took an L, but tonight I bounce back

Boy, I been broke as hell, cashed a check and bounced back

D town LAX, every week I bounce back

If you a real one, then you know how to bounce back



Bounce back, bounce, bounce

Bounce back, bounce, bounce

Bounce, bounce, bitch, bounce (Yeah)

Is you a real one?

Is you a real one?

Real one

Real one

Is you a real one?

Real one

Real one

Don

