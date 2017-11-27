Big Sean's Reaction To His Ex Naya Rivera's Arrest Is Savage AF
The rapper posted a cryptic tweet that has went viral following news of Rivera's arrest...
After news broke of Naya Rivera's arrest, the Glee star's ex-fiancé Big Sean has taken to social media to seemingly address the situation.
The 30-year-old actress has been arrested and charged with domestic battery following an alleged altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey, and let's just say her ex doesn't seem surprised.
Watch the latest from MTV News below...
While the 'Feels' rapper didn't directly comment on the matter, he posted a captionless video to Twitter that was quickly taken as his response to the news.
The video shows a little girl in a car yelling "I told y'all n****s, I told y'all n****s, y'all thought I was playing but I told y'all."
The former couple were together for over a year and engaged until April 2014 when Rivera allegedly called things off after finding Big Sean with Ariana Grande, as she said in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry.
While the ins and outs of their break-up are unknown, the rapper's single 'I Don't F**k With You' was widely believed to be about his ex-fiancée so this wouldn't be the first time he's came for her publicly.
It's not good to make light of something as serious as domestic assault, although we're sure this was directed more at Naya.
Ouch...
Words: Ross McNeilage
