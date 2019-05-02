Billboard Music Awards

Here’s Everything That Went Down At The 2019 BBMA’s

Mariah Carey talked about THOSE memes.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, May 2, 2019 - 13:01

The Billboard Music Awards are truly the award show that never disappoints.

From K-pop group BTS’ debut American award show performance of ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey, to Drake picking up a whopping 12 BBMA awards (now accumulating 27 all together), and THAT star-studded set from the Jonas Brothers.... the BBMA’s 2019 are certainly going down as a night to remember in music history.

Billboard Music Awards / YouTube

Here is everything that went down:

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s opening performance of ‘ME!’

Performing their single that released last Friday (and broke the 24 hour Vevo viewing record) live for the first time, Taylor Swift and Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie gave a show-stopping performance of ‘ME!’. It included a marching band, Brendon Urie floating down onto the stage via umbrella, and an end sequence that saw the duo float over the crowd… truly everything.

ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) (Live From The Billboard Music Awards /...

A Jonas Brothers medley

Performing a ‘Cake By The Ocean’, ‘Jealous’ and ‘Sucker’ medley, the Jonas Brothers performed on an award show stage for the first time since their reunion and it was everything we’ve been waiting for. Burning up the stage and then running through the audience (there was a tiny BTS meets JB moment), the boys delivered a performance that had everyone on their feet (and feeling 12 years old again).

Jealous, Cake By The Ocean, Sucker Medley (Live From The Billboard Music Awards / 2019)

Drake won 12 BBMA’s and gave a cheeky shout-out to Arya Stark

Winning 12 awards on the big night including ‘Top Billboard 200 Album’, ‘Top Male Artist’, and ‘Top Billboard 200 Artist’, the singer has now picked up a whopping 27 BBMA’s and has now taken the title (originally held by Taylor Swift) as the artist to accumulate the most BBMA’s EVER. Legends only.

Drake Wins Top Billboard 200 Album - BBMAs 2019

BTS and Halsey’s Performance of ‘Boy With Luv’

Have you ever seen anything so iconic? Premiering their joint single live performance together for the first time, the K-pop supergroup and Billboard chart-topper Halsey brought their iconic music video to life in a colourful production of ‘Boy With Luv’.

Halsey performs her single ‘Without Me’

Performing her record-breaking single live, the Brooklyn born singer channeled her all into a dramatic and heartbreaking choreographic performance of ‘Without Me’ with Jade Chynoweth at the award show, but this time the upbeat single was slowed down and sang over an orchestra. Stunning.

BTS won for Best Top Duo / Group

The group thanked their fans (ARMY) for the award and frontman RM was in disbelief that they “were here on this stage” along with so many great artists. After all the boys achieved this year including a number one UK and US album, it’s clear they definitely deserved the title.

BTS Wins Top Duo / Group - BBMAs 2019

Madonna X Maluma’s Fiery Performance of ‘Medellín’

Performing amongst virtual versions of herself (yes, more than one Madonna people, the world can’t handle it), Madonna and Maluma performed their single ‘Medellín’ together and it was an out of this world experience. We’re going to be singing ‘One, two, CHA-CHA-CHA’ on repeat until further notice.

Madonna, Maluma - Medellín (Billboard Music Awards Performance)

Mariah Carey referencing her own memes

Awarded the Billboard Icon Award for all her success over the years, Mariah Carey gave an emotional speech that included her speaking out on how music was something she started doing to stay alive, and how she’s so thankful to her fans who are an ‘entity like no other.’ The singer also shouted out her viral memes. A queen.

Mariah Carey Accepts the Billboard Icon Award - BBMAs 2019

Imagine Dragons Speak Out On Conversion Therapy

Imagine Dragons used their winning speech for Top Rock Artist to talk about the issue of conversion therapy still being legal in 34 states. Frontman Dan Reynolds encouraged people to get out and talk to their state legislation to make a change.

What a night. Can we have an award show every week, please?

