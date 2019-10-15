Billie Eilish

A Fan Stole Billie Eilish’s Ring During A Concert And She’s Naturally Furious About It

"Keep that sh*t."

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 10:08

Somebody had the audacity to steal Billie Eilish’s ring right off her finger during a concert and it’s fair to say she was pretty shocked by the entire ordeal.

The singer was performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend when she decided to get up close and personal with the crowd during her rendition of ‘Ocean Eyes.’

Getty

By the time she made her way back to the stage, somebody with very quick hands and no morals to speak of had managed to sneakily pull the ring off her hand.  

While some celebs would’ve just let the moment slide, Billie decided to make a formal announcement on stage.

“Somebody stole my f**king ring!” she said. “I guess that’s my fault. Keep that sh*t. Take care of that sh*t. You okay though? Are you okay? Are you crushed? No? Okay, I am.”

The crowd soon began chanting for the thief to “give it back” but the 17-year-old had literally no hope that someone would put their hand up and admit to stealing the item in the first place.

“The ring is gone for good,” she said after the fans began chanting. “It’s okay, don’t worry about it. Whoever has that sh*t, though, take care of it, okay.”

Getty

Despite Billie keeping her cool over the theft, it’s a pretty shocking thing to attend someone’s concert and then literally rob them as soon as the opportunity arises. 

Here’s hoping this doesn’t put Billie off interacting with the crowd in the future.

