Billie Eilish Announces Debut Album And We're Getting A New Single Today

Billie Eilish has officially announced the name, cover art and first single from her debut album and we are SO ready for it to drop.

The album, named “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”, was teased yesterday in a small clip for what is going to be Billie’s first single from the upcoming project, coming at 5pm GMT today.

The albums release date is yet to be announced, but what we do have our hands on is the cover art of the album, showing Eilish sitting on a bed (referring to the upcoming single) with her eyes whitened and a cheeky grin on her face.

Check out the cover art for Billie Eilish’s debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” below:

Eilish has recently announced her debut performance at Coachella this year, and her ‘1 BY 1 TOUR’ UK and EU tour is fast approaching, beginning this February in Berlin and going out with a bang at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire, so 2019 is looking hot for the singer and we can’t wait to see her shine.

Plus with her recently entering the UK Top 40 with her hit single ‘When The Party’s Over’, we are certain Eilish’s album and the new track will be killing it in the UK charts this year.