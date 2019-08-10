Billie Eilish Cancels Her Anime Merch Collection After Plagiarism Controversy

Billie Eilish has cancelled her fashion collaboration with Siberia Hills after the brand apologised for plagiarising artwork from a popular anime artist.

Up until recently, the streetwear collection was available to purchase through Billie’s online merch portal. The designs have since been removed from the site and scrubbed from the singer’s social-media accounts.

The drama went down when fans noticed that the images on the items had initially been created by an artist known as @m_qurokawa. The backlash prompted Siberia Hills to publicly apologise for “taking from” his artwork without his permission.

"To the talented artist Mr. Qurokawa, we apologize for taking from your artwork for our merchandise collection with Billie Eilish. Billie and her team were not aware that we used your art, they just believed in the product.

"We were the creative force behind this collaboration. To Billie and her fans, we apologize for causing this issue. These items will not be released. To those who already purchased, you will be refunded."

@m_qurokawa has also commented on the situation online, saying that his illustrations of Nozomi from Love Live! are copyrighted and that the company had no right to use his artwork.

“My fan-art is a fan-art of an existing copyrighted character. The copyright belongs to the original holder,” he tweeted. “Unauthorized merchandise is not allowed.”

Billie hasn’t made any comments on the controversy, but Siberia Hills have promised refunds to anyone who purchased items from the collection and distanced the singer from their own mistakes.