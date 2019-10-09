Billie Eilish Defends BTS After Fans Made Rude Comments About A Potential Collab

Billie Eilish has shut down fans who had a negative response to the idea of a potential BTS collaboration.

The band have always been very complimentary of Billie’s music, telling Beats 1 Radio in April that they they’re huge fans of her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" and would love to work with her at some point in the future.

Since then, fans have always had it in the back of their minds that a collab might be in the works. In an interview with NPR at the Austin City Limits festival, Billie weighed in on the concept by asking the crowd for their opinion on the rumours.

Despite plenty of fans giving their approval to a collab, some people could be heard shouting “No” in the background and generally making disapproving sounds.

When @billieeilish asked who she should work with...I said @bts_bighit because they like her alot....however the crowd was meh over it🙄 She said she'd listen to them! But if there's ever a collab between the two..."You're Welcome💁🏻‍♀️" That was me! #btsartmy @aclfestival pic.twitter.com/nQFbc929kd — sanantoniostephanie (@Steph_In_Texas) October 6, 2019

To her credit, Billie had no time for the negativity and basically told the crowd to keep their mouths shut if they don’t have anything nice to say: “Stop! Oh, my God, that is so mean. They're very nice. They've said some very nice things about me."

One fan later tweeted: “So Billie Eilish asked her fans if she should collab with BTS and the crowd screamed no........ Let me stating facts again : locals don't deserve rights.”

so Billie Eilish asked her fans if she should collab with BTS and the crowd screamed no........ Let me stating facts again : locals don't deserve rights — ً (@PARKJlMIN) October 6, 2019

pic.twitter.com/onHofM063C — mar (@scenerygolden) October 6, 2019

BTS and Billie are both headlining the KIIS Jingle Ball this December, so we have our fingers crossed they’ll meet, exchange numbers, and head to the studio to create an incredible record that proves all the doubters wrong.

You heard it here first.