Billie Eilish Hits Out At “Disrespectful” YouTubers For Impersonating Her



Billie Eilish isn’t happy with the recent trend of YouTubers pretending to be her in public and she’s speaking up about why the viral prank makes her uncomfortable.

The singer took to Instagram Stories to point out that she’s seen the footage of various content creators ripping off her style and tricking fans into believing they’ve met an actual celebrity.

Instagram/BillieEilish

She described the prank as being “mean” to her followers and said that the behaviour of the impersonators can sometimes make her “look bad.”

“Please stop doing this shit. It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better. You make me look bad,” she wrote.

The 18-year-old then shared an image of a particular impersonator who went out wearing shorts and high socks: “Also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing THIS."

Instagram/BillieEilish

The person in question has since responded to the backlash online, saying that she’d initially reached out to Billie’s team regarding the impersonation. After not hearing back, she decided to continue with the prank and has since admitted that this was a “mistake."

"I have removed the stories and will not post the video without their permission," she said.

Instagram/BillieEilish

Not only is the hoax unfortunate for fans who are desperate to meet their idol, but Billie makes a great point about the impersonator not having access to any real security or protection.

All in all, it might be time to stop this game.