Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Hits Out At “Disrespectful” YouTubers For Impersonating Her

"Please stop doing this shit."

Friday, January 31, 2020 - 09:49


Billie Eilish isn’t happy with the recent trend of YouTubers pretending to be her in public and she’s speaking up about why the viral prank makes her uncomfortable.

The singer took to Instagram Stories to point out that she’s seen the footage of various content creators ripping off her style and tricking fans into believing they’ve met an actual celebrity.

Instagram/BillieEilish

She described the prank as being “mean” to her followers and said that the behaviour of the impersonators can sometimes make her “look bad.”

“Please stop doing this shit. It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better. You make me look bad,” she wrote. 

The 18-year-old then shared an image of a particular impersonator who went out wearing shorts and high socks: “Also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing THIS."

Instagram/BillieEilish

The person in question has since responded to the backlash online, saying that she’d initially reached out to Billie’s team regarding the impersonation. After not hearing back, she decided to continue with the prank and has since admitted that this was a “mistake."

"I have removed the stories and will not post the video without their permission," she said.

Instagram/BillieEilish

Not only is the hoax unfortunate for fans who are desperate to meet their idol, but Billie makes a great point about the impersonator not having access to any real security or protection.

All in all, it might be time to stop this game.

Latest News

Antigua: 6 Reasons To Book The Caribbean Getaway Of Your Dreams Right Now
Win Tickets To The 2020 BRIT Awards (And After Party!)
Justin Bieber Got A Huge Neck Tattoo And Fans Think There’s A Hidden Meaning
Billie Eilish Hits Out At “Disrespectful” YouTubers For Impersonating Her
This YouTuber Admits Faking His Girlfriend’s Death To Gain More Subscribers
Zac Efron Is Reportedly In A ‘Serious’ Relationship With Actor Halston Sage
YUNGBLUD Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020!
Hailey Bieber Reveals The Genetic Disorder That She’s Being Cruelly Trolled About
Ariana Grande Debuted A New Tattoo At The Grammys And We All Missed It
Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Stormi’s Dramatic Birth For The First Time
Noah Cyrus And Machine Gun Kelly Spark Dating Rumours With Cosy Pictures
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
YUNGBLUD Talks Incredible Fanbase, Calming The Thoughts In His Head & More
Tearful Demi Lovato Was Forced To Restart Her Comeback Grammys Performance
Selena Gomez Says Justin Bieber Emotionally Abused Her During Their Relationship
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - JC Stewart
JC Stewart: “My Dad Still Wants Me To Get A Real Job!”
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Lily Moore
Lily Moore Talks The Inspo Behind ‘In-between’ & More
BTS - Boy With Luv - Music Video
BTS & Halsey's 'Boy With Luv' Named Greatest Video Of The 10s
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Deno
Deno: ‘You Just Got To Keep Breaking The Boundaries’
Jake Paul Teases A New “Off Camera” Relationship After Split From Tana Mongeau
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Been Spotted Taking Stormi To Disneyworld

More From Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Hits Out At “Disrespectful” YouTubers For Impersonating Her
Billie Eilish - everything i wanted - Music Video
Billie Eilish
everything i wanted
Billie Eilish - xanny - Music Video
Billie Eilish
xanny [Parental Advisory]
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
A Fan Stole Billie Eilish’s Ring During A Concert And She’s Naturally Furious About It
Billie Eilish Defends BTS After Fans Made Rude Comments About A Potential Collab
Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler
Billie Eilish - all the good girls go to hell - Music Video
Billie Eilish
all the good girls go to hell
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Billie Eilish Slams A Magazine For Publishing A ‘Topless’ Image Without Her Consent
Taylor Swift - 2019 VMAs
2019 VMAs: Complete Winners List

Trending Articles

Win Tickets To The 2020 BRIT Awards (And After Party!)
Travel
Antigua: 6 Reasons To Book The Caribbean Getaway Of Your Dreams Right Now
Justin Bieber Got A Huge Neck Tattoo And Fans Think There’s A Hidden Meaning
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Hailey Bieber Reveals The Genetic Disorder That She’s Being Cruelly Trolled About
Zac Efron Is Reportedly In A ‘Serious’ Relationship With Actor Halston Sage
Billie Eilish Hits Out At “Disrespectful” YouTubers For Impersonating Her
YUNGBLUD Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020!
Ariana Grande Debuted A New Tattoo At The Grammys And We All Missed It
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom