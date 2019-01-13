Billie Eilish Just Released A Teaser For New Music And We’re So Ready For It

Billie Eilish is known for her artsy and conceptual music videos.

The 17-year-old singer who recently entered the UK Top 40 with her hit ‘When The Party's Over’ and who has garnered multiple singles in the Billboard Hot 100 including ‘Lovely’ featuring Khalid and ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’, is now back teasing new music… and of course, she’s being cryptic about it.

Billie Eilish / Youtube

Taking to her Twitter, Eilish posted on her clean feed a teaser of what may be the upcoming music video to accompany her new project: ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Watch the teaser for Billie Eilish’s new music ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ below:

She also posted said photo on her Instagram, and captioned the video on Youtube ‘hahahahaha’:

The video sees Eilish pulled and pushed back and forth by hands that are controlling her, as she sings the lyrics: “What do you want from me? / Why do you run from me? / What are you wondering? / What do you know? / Why aren’t you scared of me? / Why do you care for me? / When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”

This comes after news that Eilish was adding the final touches on her album which is due to be released sometime this year:

We’re so ready for new music from the up and coming star who is set to make her Coachella debut this year, and can’t wait to see more of ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’