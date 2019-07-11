Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days

Billie Eilish has dropped a fire remix version of ‘Bad Guy’ featuring Justin Bieber and fans are obsessed with the throwback picture she used to promote the track.

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer has always been pretty upfront about her pre-teen love of the Biebs, with the pair only meeting for the first time at Coachella 2019 when he surprised her with a hug and a picture.

LISTEN BILLIE EILISH WAITED HER WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS MOMENT AND SHE FINALLY GOT THE CHANCE TO MEET JUSTIN BIEBER I AM SCREAMING #COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/v4h44yszi2 — mors (@typicalbizzzle) April 15, 2019

Fast forward a few months and the unexpected duo have released their first ever song together, packaged up with a hilarious shot of Billie dressed in a sparkly red outfit standing in a room covered with Believe era photos.

"BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN,” she wrote.

Fans are loving how Billie’s dreams have all come true, with one person writing: “U completed the game,” another saying: “That’s insane! If young Billie could see you now,” and a third adding: “You and your childhood crush that’s so crazy.”

The best part of the image is how much Billie’s general sense of style has changed over the past five or so years. Her usual baggy clothes, beanies, and oversized rainmacs have been swapped out for the kind of clothes we’d see JoJo Siwa wearing today.

Getty

It just goes to show that nobody ever gets over their first true love. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that this track means Billie and Justin might hit the studio together to work on another collaboration someday soon.

Literal proof that some dreams do come true.