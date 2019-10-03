Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler

It was abysmal from start to finish

Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 10:14

Billie Eilish has opened up about a terrible dating experience she had when she was younger.

The singer gave an interview on The Howard Stern Show where she revealed that her teenage self was left bamboozled when a boy asked her on a date to the cinema only to leave midway through the event without even telling her.

Getty

The 17-year-old explained: “I like went on a date once and it was when I was 13 and it was at the movies. And it was the day before Valentine's Day and then he kissed me and said, 'That was not as magical as I thought it was gonna be.'"

There’s no doubt that 2019 Billie Eilish would never have stood for that kind of disrespect, but her younger self decided to stick around and see if the date would improve from that point on. Newsflash: it didn’t. 

Billie Eilish Recalls a Horrible Date She Went on at 13

“He was super rich and his butler, literally, his butler. His butler was there the entire time, but in a different movie theatre and he took him and he left and I was stuck there. No one told me they were, like, gonna leave."

Yikes. Abandoning her at the cinema is really the cherry on top of an already awful chain of events. 

Getty

The good news is that Billie completely dodged a bullet by experiencing that entire ordeal. She’s since admitted that boy in question in now “hella ugly” and is probably kicking himself for screwing up his only chance of dating an actual celeb.

Let this be a lesson to all of us that having one bad date is no reflection on how cool, interesting, and charismatic you actually are. Some people out there just have no taste.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler
Hailey Bieber ‘Gave The Middle Finger’ To Waiting Paparazzi As She Walked Down The Aisle
Get To Know - Hot Milk
Get To Know: Hot Milk
Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Her Underwear During Wild Night With Tana Mongeau
Shawn Mendes Reveals He Wanted To Date Camila Cabello Long Before Their Romance
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York
2019 MTV EMA: Ariana Grande Leads This Year's Nominations
The Dolan Twins Announce A “Personal And Important” Collaboration With Shane Dawson
KJ Apa Reveals The Riverdale Co-Star He’d Be Most Thrilled About Marrying
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Does This Mean Halsey Has Finally Achieved Her Lifelong Dream Of Dating Evan Peters?
Vicky Pattison Pens Empowering Statement About Embracing Her Changing Weight
Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson Clears Up The "Embarrassing" Sapiosexuality Story
Malika Haqq at Daily Front Row in 2019
Khloe Kardashian Is "Overwhelmed" By Best Friend Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Announcement
Here’s The Inside Scoop On Hailey Bieber’s "Wild" Bachelorette Party In Los Angeles
Logan Paul Just Revealed He Wants A “High-Profile” Relationship With Kendall Jenner
David Dobrik Surprised A Homeless Man With A Car And A Year’s Supply Of Chipotle
Liam Payne Claims Louis Tomlinson Was “A Proper Diva” In Their One Direction Days
Get To Know Blanco Brown
Get To Know: Blanco Brown

More From Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler
Billie Eilish - all the good girls go to hell - Music Video
Billie Eilish
all the good girls go to hell
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Billie Eilish Slams A Magazine For Publishing A ‘Topless’ Image Without Her Consent
Taylor Swift - 2019 VMAs
2019 VMAs: Complete Winners List
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Love Life As She Talks Her Relationship With Fans
Billie Eilish Cancels Her Anime Merch Collection After Plagiarism Controversy
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her “Traumatising” Encounter With An Obsessed Fan
Ariana Grande
2019 VMAs: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead Nominations!
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
Billie Eilish - wish you were gay - MTV PUSH
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish - Wish You Were Gay (MTV PUSH Exclusive Performance)

Trending Articles

Shawn Mendes Reveals He Wanted To Date Camila Cabello Long Before Their Romance
KJ Apa Reveals The Riverdale Co-Star He’d Be Most Thrilled About Marrying
Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Her Underwear During Wild Night With Tana Mongeau
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler
Hailey Bieber ‘Gave The Middle Finger’ To Waiting Paparazzi As She Walked Down The Aisle
The Dolan Twins Announce A “Personal And Important” Collaboration With Shane Dawson
Does This Mean Halsey Has Finally Achieved Her Lifelong Dream Of Dating Evan Peters?
Get To Know - Hot Milk
Get To Know: Hot Milk
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York
2019 MTV EMA: Ariana Grande Leads This Year's Nominations
Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding