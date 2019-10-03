Billie Eilish Opens Up About A Disaster Date She Went On With A Rich Boy And His Butler

Billie Eilish has opened up about a terrible dating experience she had when she was younger.

The singer gave an interview on The Howard Stern Show where she revealed that her teenage self was left bamboozled when a boy asked her on a date to the cinema only to leave midway through the event without even telling her.

The 17-year-old explained: “I like went on a date once and it was when I was 13 and it was at the movies. And it was the day before Valentine's Day and then he kissed me and said, 'That was not as magical as I thought it was gonna be.'"

There’s no doubt that 2019 Billie Eilish would never have stood for that kind of disrespect, but her younger self decided to stick around and see if the date would improve from that point on. Newsflash: it didn’t.

“He was super rich and his butler, literally, his butler. His butler was there the entire time, but in a different movie theatre and he took him and he left and I was stuck there. No one told me they were, like, gonna leave."

Yikes. Abandoning her at the cinema is really the cherry on top of an already awful chain of events.

The good news is that Billie completely dodged a bullet by experiencing that entire ordeal. She’s since admitted that boy in question in now “hella ugly” and is probably kicking himself for screwing up his only chance of dating an actual celeb.

Let this be a lesson to all of us that having one bad date is no reflection on how cool, interesting, and charismatic you actually are. Some people out there just have no taste.