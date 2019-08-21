Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Love Life As She Talks Her Relationship With Fans

Billie Eilish might be one of the biggest and most influential names in music today but she’s always been pretty guarded when it comes to her personal life.

The singer has now given an interview with 3Voor12 where she admitted that her busy schedule makes it hard to prioritise the time and attention that a new romance would need.

When asked about her current relationship status, she gave an interesting answer: "I was in love, [but] not at the moment," before pointing to herself and adding the perfect comment: “I'm in love with her. Me."

Billie didn’t give any further information about the person she used to be in love with but did go into detail about her changing relationship with fans: "I used to do shows and like just walk off stage into the audience and meet everyone.

“I can't do that anymore which is normal, but it is like as much as there are amazing, precious, incredible fans that just want the best for you and just want to be happy with you and want you to be happy…

“There are people that are crazy– and not even fans– just people that are out there and just want to grab you and get you," she explained.

It makes sense that Billie now has bigger security issues to take into consideration when interacting with her fans and it sounds like she’s adjusting to newfound fame pretty well. Now, when are we getting new music?