Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her “Traumatising” Encounter With An Obsessed Fan

This sounds terrifying

Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 09:54

Billie Eilish has opened up about the dark side of fame after revealing that three separate fans showed up on her doorstep when her home address was leaked online.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer gave an interview with Rolling Stone in conjunction with her magazine cover, where she explained that the terrifying experience has prompted her to increase her security detail.

Getty

“It was really traumatising,” the 17-year-old said. “I completely don’t feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.” Billie added that a bodyguard slept in her living room for a week until she felt comfortable being on her own again. 

Another downside of becoming a household name is having to be the centre of attention all the time, something that Billie is still finding it difficult to fully adjust to: “It’s annoying,” she admitted.

Getty

“I have this amazing thing in front of me, and I don’t want to hate it. And I don’t hate it. But I hate certain parts of it… Because if I did want to be famous — it wasn’t this kind.”

As for how her past experience of depression and self-harm changes the way she connects with her fans, Billie said: “Sometimes I see girls at my shows with scars on their arms, and it breaks my heart.

Getty

“ I don’t have scars anymore because it was so long ago. But I’ve said to a couple of them, ‘Just be nice to yourself.’ Because I know. I was there.”

Don’t show up unannounced to Billie’s house, guys. Just slide into her @-mentions like the rest of us instead.

