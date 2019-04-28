Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish reveals she likes to keep her love life private

What if it goes bad?

Thursday, September 3, 2020 - 10:53

Billie Eilish is planning to keep her relationships out of the public eye.

Chatting to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, Billie believes it’s the best call to keep her love life on the DL: “I definitely want to keep [my relationships] private. I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had, with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret.

“I think about it sometimes. I think about the people that have made their relationships OD public, and then they break up, and it's like, 'What if it goes bad?'"

Billie also revealed she doesn’t want to hear everyone’s opinion on who she’s dating as she added: "It's very much something I'm not interested in”

It seems she has a good reason for wanting to keep things private as Billie admitted she’s had some “terrible s***t” happen to her in her love life.

She told GQ: “I’ve had my heart broken, sure. People have done some terrible s**t to me. The crazy s**t I have gone through.”

Although we may not know what’s going on in her personal life, Billie’s professional life is going from strength to strength.

She was recently asked to design a logo for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. 

Several athletes, creatives and community leaders associated with the city were asked to redesign the ‘A’ from the event’s official logo, with Billie’s taking the shape of a slanted, lime-green design.

How much are you stanning Billie right now?

 

